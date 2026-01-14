The 2026 SXSW Music Festival Adds 300 More New Artists, Including Punk Legends Gogol Bordello

If you’re going to SXSW this year, you might want to start prepping an itinerary. The fest organizers just made a huge announcement: they’ve added over 300 new Showcasing Artists to perform during the historic 40th year of the SXSW Music Festival.

“Mind-blowing musical talent from around the globe will be touching down for seven nights of memorable performances taking place all over downtown Austin at some of the most iconic clubs and venues in the country,” reads the new announcement.

SXSW 2026 kicks off on March 12 and runs through March 18

“Previously opening for Mannequin Pussy and Soccer Mommy, TTSSFU is stepping into the spotlight with her addictive combo of dreamy guitars and hazy vocals,” fest organizers shared, naming a few of the new acts. “Electronic alt-pop artist Sassy 009 will immerse the SXSW audience with a dreamy, euphoric sound all their own. Led by Ukrainian frontman Eugene Hütz, the legendary 8-piece punk band Gogol Bordello is also joining this year’s lineup.

The newly announced artists roster also includes Deloyd Elze, DJ AG, Hannah Cohen, Javiera Electra, Electra Hernández, MARCO PLUS, and Oscar Ortiz. Click here for the full list of Showcasing Artists announced so far.

Artists like Lola Young and BigXThaPlug are also playing SXSW this year

In addition to the new lineup, festival organizers have also announced new SXSW Conference events. This will include a presentation on digital marketing and another on music brand campaigns.

There will also be a conference titled Unlocking Africa: Real Partnerships and Real Results. A description reads: “This session explores the strategic roadmap for breaking artists across Africa’s dynamic music market by navigating fragmented streaming platforms, hyper-local radio, and fan communities.”

“Speakers Damilola Akinwunmi (Founder/CEO, Dapper Music), Nicole Thomas (Co-Country Manager, Virgin Music Group South Africa), Kay Ikazoboh (Head of Nigeria, Virgin Music Group), and Dominique Wright (Director, SpinLab Communications) provide a real-world case study on turning regional buzz into international momentum.”

SXSW Music Showcase Presenters:

Finally, SXSW organizers unveiled more Music Showcase highlights for attendees. The new list of presenters this year will include Anniversary Group, Beer n Tacos, Big Loud, Fire Records, M for Montreal, PlantWave, and rocknite.

Click here for the full list of Showcase Presenters announced to date.

