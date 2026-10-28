The 2026 Word of the Year Is Officially Here, and It’s Peak Internet Brain Rot

It never ceases to amaze how much influence moronic guys have on the world. The suffix “-maxxing,” popularized by Clavicular—a guy famous for being unpleasant —has saturated the lexicon. “-maxxing” has been around for a while in some form or another, but like most Gen Z trends, it’s a repackaged version of an old thing, with traces of a term dating back nearly 40 years.

But as they say, it takes years of work to become an overnight success, and that’s why “maxxing” is Dictionary.com’s 2026 Word of the Year.

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According to Dictionary.com data, usage of the term exploded in digital media by August 2026, appearing nearly 19 times more often than its 2025 monthly average. A lot of modern usage got its start on 4chan, the internet’s fetid asshole, where it was a part of incel slang, and just yesterday I saw McDonald’s using the term “Bag Maxxing” to promote their annual Monopoly game. What was once a term for mentally ill internet boys is now a corporate slogan to promote a tie-in Monopoly game.

This world is broken beyond repair.

‘Maxxing’ Is Dictionary.com’s 2026 Word of the Year. May God Have Mercy on Us All.

It’s a fitting term for the era, one in which it feels like so many aspects of life are solved problems, or at least sold as such, in that we’ve reached the limit of what we currently can do, and now we’re just eking out as much maximization around the margins as we can while we wait for truly groundbreaking non-AI innovations to shake up how we fundamentally do things.

Now, everyone is slapping the suffix onto everything to sound cooler. Fitness influencers are proteinmaxxing, sleepy people are sleepmaxxing, corporations are tokenmaxxing AI, and the Pentagon unironically bragged about “lethalitymaxxing” because, I reiterate, the world is broken beyond repair.