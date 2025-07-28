The 3 Best Signs to Date for Leos

As we continue to settle into Leo season, it’s time to discuss some of the most compatible signs for the rockstars of the zodiac.

“As a Leo, you dazzle with charisma and enthusiasm. Being loved by you is a feeling as blissful as the sun’s warming rays,” Jill Brown, certified Evolutionary Astrologer and owner of Eight Stars Co, told VICE. “But like all zodiac signs, there are highs and lows to the potential expression of every sign, even yours.”

And, of course, those strengths and weaknesses can contrast greatly with some of the other signs’ most prevalent traits.

We already covered the three least compatible signs for Leo. Here are the three best signs for Leos to date.

Libra

The first and most compatible sign for Leo is the warm, loving sign of Libra.

“Libra rules the seventh house, the house of marriage, relationships, and balance. The seventh house motto is, ‘I partner,’” Brown explained. “The Libra steps gently into the realm of partnering. They embody compromise and fairness.”

Libra can bring a gentle, loving energy to Leo’s otherwise fiery, zealous personality.

“Libra loves beauty, harmony, and as a cardinal air sign, offers you balancing, stabilizing, and complementary energy to your fire and fixedness,” Brown said. “Libra is a diplomatic and fair partner who can offer your passionate heart a beautiful pairing.”

Aries

While you might be questioning how two fire signs could be compatible, don’t write off Aries too soon.

“You two bonfire signs trine one another on the wheel of the zodiac, and that’s a harmonious aspect that can be blissful,” Brown explained. “Aries’s cardinal sign modality has a proclivity for starting, initiating, and action. That fire-starter energy can harmonize well with your fixed sign modality, bent more toward stabilizing and steadying.”

When working with each other rather than against each other, you can evolve in ways you never knew possible.

“You can both learn from each other the importance of getting started (Aries) and seeing it through (Leo),” Brown continued. “As you may have already supposed, there is caution here, though, too. You can both get swept away in heated moments, and you will need to learn how to share decision-making in a way that each partner gets to shine.”

Taurus

Many people believe that Taurus is a poor match for Leo, as their personalities can be quite opposing. However, if they’re willing to accept their differences and grow together, these two can actually make a great pair.

“Taurus’s predictability to you may at first feel ill-matched to the excitement of your celebrity status in the zodiac,” Brown pointed out. “And there is some friction there because Taurus and Leo are square to one another on the wheel of the zodiac. But friction can create growth and activation, and this pairing has a lot to offer you both.”

She explained that Taurus values peace and calmness—both of which can benefit Leo.

“With your love of decision-making, theatrics, and excitement, you’ll find that many Tauruses are happy to be led along to fun paths with you by their side,” Brown said. “You’ll also find that many a Bull, if they don’t want to join you, will be happy and content to see you shine, even if they don’t join you for all the outings.”

This connection provides the opportunity for a yin-yang dynamic that’s built to last.

“You both can learn from one another that when balanced, you can have a beautiful relationship,” Brown continued. “Both the Bull and the Lion love their nice things—comfort, luxury, a beautiful space to dwell in, and beautiful things to display in that dwelling—you share aligned needs for beauty and security. That’s a foundation worth building upon.”