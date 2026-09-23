The 3 Biggest Reasons People Go Back to Their Exes, According to a Therapist

While typically frowned upon, it’s entirely common to rekindle a relationship with an ex, especially in the early phases of a breakup. It can feel impossible to let go of someone you love—someone you’ve spent months or years committed to. And while some reconnections actually are successful, many exes just end up realizing why they broke up in the first place.

If you’re missing your ex, it’s important to understand the factors driving your desire to rekindle. According to a therapist, here are the three most common reasons people go back to their exes.

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1. Fear

The people we date often become our biggest supporters, No. 1 confidants, and primary source of security/reassurance. So when we suddenly end a relationship and attempt to do life on our own again, the transition can be brutal. Many people experience anxiety as they adjust to the absence of their ex, and this fear often drives reconnection—even if it’s temporary.

“Fear is a huge motivator when it comes to reconciling with an ex,” says Alyssa Digges, MHC-LP, mental health counselor at Insight Therapy NYC. “The unknown can feel terrifying, especially if you’ve been together a long time, and going back to something familiar, even if it wasn’t perfect, can be a lot less scary than venturing into the unknown and back into the dating market.”

2. Familiarity

Moving into the unknown and embracing uncertainty is no easy feat, especially when it comes to your love life. Rather than starting over with someone new, many people attempt to rekindle with their ex, even if their past relationship wasn’t the healthiest or most fulfilling.

“People often move toward things that are familiar to them in times of stress, and what could be more familiar than reconnecting with someone you’ve had an intimate relationship with?” Digges asks. “Some find being with someone familiar to be comforting at a time when dating other people or being alone can feel really scary.”

As mentioned above, this can also be a result of fear—this time, of the unknown. When you’re familiar with an ex, you don’t need to anticipate new issues or let your walls down for the first time again. Rather, you can pick up right where you left off, taking pride in the comfort you once found in them. Of course, this familiarity usually doesn’t erase the relationship problems or incompatibilities that caused the breakup in the first place.

3. Nostalgia

Nostalgia can be a persistent, disorienting experience that drives you directly back into the arms of your ex-partner. When you only view them in a positive light, you tend to dismiss and even bury all the pain they caused you throughout your relationship. That is, until you live it all over again.

“People often get ‘graduation goggles’ when something meaningful ends, meaning they look back on it through rose-colored glasses, focusing primarily on the good things,” Digges explains. “It can be easy to forget all the awful things about the relationship when you’re looking back on it through that lens.”

Unfortunately, once you’re back in the relationship, the cracks likely begin to show yet again, and you’re reminded why you left in the first place.