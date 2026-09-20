The 3-Word Phrase Restaurant Workers Absolutely Hate Hearing

Restaurant workers hear certain phrases and immediately know what customer they’re dealing with. “I’m not one to complain, but…” is up there. So is “Can you check in the back?” or “Could you make that drink extra special (aka strong)?” And, of course, “Do you know who I am?”

Then there’s “Work your magic,” usually said with a smile by someone asking for something the employee has already explained cannot happen.

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A recent thread on r/AskUK asked hospitality workers what customers say or do that immediately makes them brace themselves. “Could you work your magic for me?” came up repeatedly. User @ohsaycanyourock explained why: “It’s planning and preparation, and I can see straight through the wheedling ‘so sorry to do this to you’ tone.” Another commenter, @murrayflew, replied, “I feel this so deeply.”

A similar thread on r/retailhell brought out the same complaint. Workers recognized the phrase as the little bit of sugar that usually comes before a request they’ve already been told is impossible.

That’s what makes “work your magic” so irritating. It sounds flattering. You’re clever. You know the system. Surely there’s some secret button under the register that makes fully booked reservations appear or sends a chef back in time three hours.

Restaurant Workers Say This Common Customer Phrase Is a Huge Red Flag

Former café worker Filipa Castro, who spent five years in the industry, told Metro the frustration gets worse when customers keep pushing after they’ve been given an answer. “It’s like talking to a wall,” she said.

Sometimes the employee simply can’t do what’s being asked. It’s physically impossible. The dish was prepped hours ago. The table doesn’t exist. The reservation system is full. Asking someone to “work their magic” doesn’t create another booth in the dining room.

There’s also a cost to dealing with this stuff all day. A 2026 study in Cornell Hospitality Quarterly linked customer incivility, including unreasonable demands and continued pressure, with employee burnout and turnover. An earlier survey of more than 12,000 workers found rude customers left employees emotionally exhausted.

The problem with “work your magic” is how politely the pressure’s delivered. Saying no to an angry customer is one thing. Saying no to somebody smiling at you like you’re both in on a cute little scheme is draining

Castro said she never minded trying to help when the request was reasonable, and the customer was nice about it. “If it’s a small thing and the customer is genuinely nice and it’s a quiet day, then I really didn’t mind,” she said. “It depends on what we have control over and how the customer treats us.”

And when somebody is entitled or condescending? Castro said that becomes “the easiest ‘no’ I’ve ever said.”