The 3-Word Phrase That’s Actually Ruining Your Relationship

“I don’t mind” is one of the most passive-aggressive things you can say to a partner, and most people who say it have no idea.

The phrase is used all the time: what to have for dinner, where to go on vacation, what to watch on TV. On its face, it signals flexibility, an easy person to be around. What it actually does is hand the entire cognitive load of a decision to the other person while the speaker gets to coast on their own reasonableness. Relationship expert and couples counselor Ness Cooper told Metro that this response can constitute weaponized incompetence, the behavioral pattern in which one partner acts helpless or indifferent so the other ends up stepping in to do the work. “There are moments where all unions can fall into this,” Cooper said. “It’s just that when it becomes a regular occurrence, it can lead partners to withdraw, become frustrated, and even lead to resentment.”

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The term “weaponized incompetence” went mainstream on TikTok a few years ago, but the research behind it is older and more concrete than a viral trend. Psychotherapist Lee Phillips told MindBodyGreen that the behavior works as a reinforcement loop: “The partner places the responsibility back onto the other partner to complete the tasks, and it is intended for them to complete for future occasions.” Over time, entire categories of decision-making move permanently to one person, and neither party knows how it even happened.

Stop Saying ‘I Don’t Mind’ to Your Partner, It’s Ruining Your Relationship

And that person ends up paying for it. A 2024 study found that mothers carried close to 73% of cognitive household labor, with researchers connecting that number to burnout, depression, and declining physical health. One dinner decision isn’t a big deal. Ten years of them, made alone, because the other person never speaks up, is absolutely exhausting.

A guest on the podcast Subway Takes said it well: “When someone asks you to make a decision, and you go, ‘I don’t mind,’ it’s the opposite of being easygoing.” The genuinely easygoing person, she argued, just makes a call. The person who says “I don’t mind” and means it is still, functionally, making a choice: they’re choosing not to choose, and leaving someone else to handle it.

To be fair, not everyone doing this knows they’re doing it. Conflict avoidance is practically a love language in some families. So is shrinking. But good intentions don’t cancel out the effect on the other person, and the effect is that they’re tired. Having a direction—even a half-formed one, like “not Sushi” or “somewhere close”—is how you stop making your partner do all the work of wanting things for both of you.