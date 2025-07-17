the-3-worst-signs-to-date-for-leos

Astrology often gets a bad rep. You might instantly roll your eyes when you hear your friends or strangers discuss their zodiac signs and birth charts. I mean, I get it: some people take it a little too seriously by completely writing people off based on the time and date of their birth.

However, astrology can give you some pretty cool insights if you’re open to it. For example, certain pairings of zodiac signs (e.g., Cancer and Taurus) are said to be romantically compatible, while others (e.g, Gemini and Scorpio) are not.

Videos by VICE

Of course, like I said earlier, this doesn’t mean you should reject a person just because of their sun sign. According to Kyle Thomas, a globally recognized pop culture astrologer, all signs can work together if they’re willing to put in mutual effort.

“All relationships—even the most compatible—require hard work, compassion, communication, and consistency,” he told VICE. “Compatibility is a very complex art form, so there are many factors at play.”

That being said, certain pairs might require a little more tender love and care to understand each other. And since it’s Leo season, I asked Thomas about which signs he believes are the least compatible with Leo.

Here are the three worst signs for Leo—the fiery, confident zodiac sign—to date.

1. Cancer

Cancers are known to be sensitive and nurturing, but when paired with Leo, they might not thrive as they normally would.

“While they do value consistency and domesticity, [Leo and Cancer] operate on very different frequencies,” Thomas explained. “Cancer is ruled by the Moon, while Leo is ruled by the Sun. This creates a tremendous clash in how they operate, as one shines their light internally while the other is external.”

2. Scorpio

Scorpios are a passionate, intense sign—much like Leo, but with a more sensitive and intuitive side.

“While they can be drawn together by ambition, passion, and magnetism, [Leo and Scorpio] often end up competing with one another rather than working as a team,” Thomas said. “They both have fierce tempers and can have troubles with jealousy, manipulation, and power struggles, especially because they are both Fixed signs.”

3. Virgo

Virgos are all about structure and groundedness, both of which contrast greatly with Leo’s traits.

“While they may find a mutual respect between them, [Leo and Virgo] may also find that their temperaments and lifestyles are just too different,” Thomas revealed. “Virgo can become a perfectionist and critical, which can drive Leo insane, and Leo’s vanity and need for constant attention may make Virgos find them arrogant and out of touch with reality.”

If you’re a Leo who just so happens to be interested in or even in love with one of the above incompatible signs, don’t fret—you don’t need to toss the whole relationship away.

No matter how conflicting two individuals’ zodiac signs might be, they can find a way to merge with grace.

“As I mentioned before, all zodiac signs can align if they are willing to put in the effort and lead with an open heart,” Thomas explained. “However, communication is always a huge key to making sure two people are on the same side and prioritizing their relationship. Leading with integrity and compassion is crucial.”