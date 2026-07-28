The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Affected by August’s Solar Eclipse in Leo

Did you know there’s a total solar eclipse coming up on August 12? Visible across parts of Greenland, Iceland, Russia, and Spain, this eclipse is said to bring heightened energy. Every solar eclipse occurs during a new moon—but not every new moon is a solar eclipse. While new moons already bring new beginnings and opportunities to manifest, those occurring during solar eclipses are especially powerful and emotional.

Of course, everyone will experience this astrological event differently, depending on their individual charts. But this time around, three zodiac signs will feel it the most. Here are the three signs most affected by the total solar eclipse in Leo, according to an astrologer.

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1. Aries

Aries is one of the lucky few zodiac signs that will receive the chance to start from scratch and embark on a completely new chapter.

“Aries, the Sun is your exaltation ruler, and you will definitely feel the profoundly personal impact of its Total Eclipse,” says Rachel Ruth Tate, professional astrologer and Host of the Astrology Table Podcast at Rogue Media. “Sparks fly as the eclipsed Sun promises you a charged new beginning or initiation… or perhaps an unexpected ending that finds one version of you consumed by the flames of inevitable change.”

Nevertheless, these changes are necessary for your growth and future.

“Whatever has been blocking your way or confusing your spirit will suddenly disappear, leaving a clear road ahead, or a vanishing trail behind,” Tate says. “Create in the empty space and trust that the spirit knows its own way back home to yourself.”

2. Leo

Leo is the star of the show during the solar eclipse, which is occurring in their sign.

“Leo, the Sun is your ruler, and that means that nobody will experience the poignancy of this Total Solar Eclipse quite as viscerally as you,” says Tate. “There is no hiding from what is seeking you with the transiting South Node in your sign, Leo. Your long-held expectations may be met with surprise and delight at some new opportunity… or come crashing down when the structure of your precious life begins to burn down.”

If you feel like everything is blowing up in your face, know that you have more power than you might give yourself credit for.

“Remember that you are the leader of your own life and have the sovereignty to make hard choices, knowing nothing that is truly for you can or will pass you by,” Tate says. “Tap into your heart space and inquire within for guidance amidst the major endings and beginnings.”

3. Aquarius

This eclipse might bring new people to Aquarius’ lives, which could be unsettling for their sense of independence.

“Aquarius, this eclipse falls opposite to your sign, promising partnership shifts and relational adjustments of the highest order,” Tate explains. “As the North Node transits your sign, it pulls people to you… have faith that new connections are arising and arriving on time.”

Now is a great time to open yourself up and be a bit more trusting—both of others and of your own judgments.

“Faith can be hard to come by for a cool, detached, logical spirit like yours, but know your network will be the source of your greatest achievements in the coming year,” Tate continues. “Be discerning about who has access to your resources, and listen carefully to incoming communication for clarity about what is an offer and what is actually [an] ask. Don’t give anything you wouldn’t feel comfortable receiving, and be conscious of what feels like an inception and what feels like a resolution for greater visibility on your own journey ahead.”