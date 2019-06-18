The 30 Best Things We Saw at the Toronto Raptors Parade

The Raptors did it, they freakin’ did it, and Toronto got to celebrate.

On Monday, the Toronto Raptors slowly made their way through millions of revelers as Canada’s largest and best city cut loose. Minus one very bad incident, it was a remarkable day for the centre of the universe, and a lousy day for productivity.

Videos by VICE

Fans came in from all over the GTA to pay homage to the first team outside of the United States of America to win the NBA championship. An estimated two million people lined Toronto streets from the Princess Gates to Nathan Phillips Square as the players slowly made their way through the city atop buses. Kyle Lowry proudly showed off the NBA trophy, Boardman showed off his MVP trophy, Marc Gasol showed off his impressive alcohol tolerance, proud pappa Fred VanVleet showed off his daughter, and Drake showed off that he was invited.

Why don’t you get us started, Serge?

Thanks buddy.





For the fans, well, the fan’s celebration styles were, like the fans of the team themselves, incredibly diverse. Here’s some of our favourite clips and photos from Toronto’s Big Day.

We had some Raps fans hanging of the dang roof of the CN tower to get a better view of the historic parade.

We had this shirtless maniac reliving the glory moments of Thursday nights party at Yonge and Dundas by climbing the arches of Nathan Phillips square.

He was soon joined by other maniacs—shirts on though.



Mans risking it all for clout pic.twitter.com/WAwFkHYBX4 — sasha kalra (@sashakalra) June 17, 2019

There was this guy who channeled a Dumpster Raccoon—Toronto’s true mascot, sorry Drake–and climbed this pole.

https://twitter.com/sdbcraig/status/1140672016779042818

There was this person who seemingly broke their house arrest by hitting up the parade.

When you’re on house arrest but the Raptors are in a parade pic.twitter.com/r0WEWVtxR8 — Katherine (@kathayles) June 17, 2019

Worth it.



And of course, then there were the reason we were all there, the Raptors. Five touring buses carrying the players, led by Serge Ibaka and a We the North flag, parted the mass of celebrators like the Red Sea. In just one of the buses Kyle Lowry brandished off the NBA championship to the crowd, Drake smiled like a happy, happy boy… except when he looked emo, Kawhi went A Ha Ha HA Ha and Fred VanVleet showed off his baby like it was the Lion King. Ahead of them Norm Powell chugged champagne and Danny Green showed off his massive mohawk and smoked a cigar.

It was pretty tippity top, champs all of them. But it was the veteran Marc Gasol, who was the parade’s MVP.

GGGGGGGGGGGGGG

AAAAAAAAAAAAA

Marc Gasol is chugging wine on the parade bus. Legend 🤣



(via @djlateknight) pic.twitter.com/rg5LSEq3OL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2019

SSSSSSSSSSSS

Holy shit Marc Gasol is the only person I care about now pic.twitter.com/V84uNNCkNi — Hilary Hagerman (@HilaryHagerman) June 17, 2019

OOOOOOOOOO

https://twitter.com/smelaniemetcalf/status/1140688853172457473

LLLLLLLLLLLLLLL

Nobody is having a better day than Marc Gasol. 🚨



(🎥: @Sportsnet) pic.twitter.com/XKTydLQCsz — theScore (@theScore) June 17, 2019

There were a few things outside of Gasol’s, uh, exuberance as well. We had Kawhi in a Board Man Gets Paid shirt (!!!!!!!) rightfully saying he doesn’t think anybody went into work today. [Editor’s note: We will discuss this later, Mack]

“Look at it. It’s crazy.”@Raptors star Kawhi Leonard on winning the NBA championship and the city of #Toronto turning out to celebrate. #WeTheNorthDay pic.twitter.com/iLQH9lleUW — CTV News (@CTVNews) June 17, 2019

The crowd chanting “one more year” at the star and Lowry correcting them by saying, “No! Five!“

Crowd to Kawhi: ONE MORE YEAR



Kyle Lowry to crowd: FIVE MORE YEARS pic.twitter.com/rYImiYzVTv — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 17, 2019

The plant guy got to deliver his Kawhactus to Kawhi.

Plant Guy gives Kawhi his housewarming gift at last.#WeTheNorth #RaptorsParade pic.twitter.com/BRAVEtYJlL — yung & wild & vaccinated (@RaptorsGirls) June 17, 2019



A HA HA HA HA

“Hey Sarah can you sync up Kawhi’s laugh with the bounces from the Game 7 game winner?” pic.twitter.com/VPzFLVtojZ — Sarah Jenkins // #Paris2024 🇨🇦 (@sarahjenkinsxo) June 17, 2019



Then there was all this.

Fake Kawhi is living it up at the Raptors parade

pic.twitter.com/LyBl3WH8vw — SI Media (@SISportsMedia) June 17, 2019

We got a taste of Big Dad Energy from Vanvleet.



The @raptors board the buses for their 2019 NBA Championship Parade… live on @nbatv, https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW & the NBA app! pic.twitter.com/TBm8CTNAFQ — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2019



Danny Green is cooler than all of us. ALL OF US.



Jeremy Lin is a freakin’ NBA champ.



I repeat, Jeremy Lin is an NBA champion.

jeremy lin signing a jersey for a raptor fan >>>>>>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/gDYkiCoAVO — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 17, 2019



Drake was there because the mascot is just as important as the team.

Drake on the CBC mic courtesy of @GregRoss17



"We are the greatest in the world, the champions…we got one with the dip." Mic drop." – Drake live on CBC #TorontoRaptors #NBAChampion2019 pic.twitter.com/S8tXS9xOr9 — CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) June 17, 2019

Drake also reminded us that even though you have everything, sometimes… well, sometimes that’s not enough.

Drake on a float thinking about his chips and dip pic.twitter.com/SZDMuvSXrL — kiara kent (@kiarakent) June 17, 2019

Ontario Premier Doug Ford got booed heavily and treated like an adoring fan with a bad stench by Our President Masai Ujiri.



https://twitter.com/PxPOttawa/status/1140694577885503488

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was greeted with a chorus of boos when he was announced to the crowd at the #raptorsparade. #onpoli #wethenorth



MORE: https://t.co/76D3MRlhzU pic.twitter.com/bLXliWXeyz — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) June 17, 2019



Look at how many people skipped work.



Amazing. Thanks boys.



Kawhi, please stay…

Follow Mack on Twitter.