The 4 Grunge Groups That Featured Jeff Ament and Stone Gossard

The city of Seattle has long been a collaborative place to me, especially when it comes to the music scene. Today, artists jump and hop from band to band, playing in their own projects, groups started by their friends and subbing on stages when an act needs someone to fill in for a night or two.

Seattle is a great place to start a band, and that’s why so many aspiring musicians flock to the region to play—anywhere they can. But that phenomenon isn’t new. It’s been around a long time, even going back to the 1980s when the genre of grunge rock was just starting to bubble up in the locale’s zeitgeist.

For an example of that, look no further than Jeff Ament and Stone Gossard, talented players who were part of a whopping four grunge bands from the 1980s into the 1990s. Here below, we wanted to examine four bands the two rhythm players were in (Jeff is a bassist and Stone is a guitarist) to see just how impactful their careers have been.

Green River

Formed in 1984 and fronted by Mark Arm, Green River was a foundational band when it comes to both grunge music and what was later known as “The Seattle Sound.” And among its ranks were a young Jeff Ament and Stone Gossard. It was the group where the rhythmic duo cut their teeth, but it wouldn’t be the last—not by a long shot. The band, which released its sole LP in 1988, Rehab Doll, is still fondly remembered today for the impact it had on later projects.

Mother Love Bone

When Green River disbanded, Ament and Gossard gravitated to a new musical idea, one led by the flamboyant frontman Andrew Wood. Sadly, as so many grunge fans know, the genre and region were seemingly cursed with sorrow. And just weeks before Mother Love Bone was set to release its debut LP, Apple, Wood died of a drug overdose. This was devastating both to the group’s members and the city at large. Wood was a mainstay in the city and his absence was felt deeply.

Temple of the Dog

In fact, Wood’s death had such massive ripple effects that his former roommate and close friend Chris Cornell decided to start a tribute band for the fallen frontman. Enter: Temple of the Dog, a supergroup that would include Eddie Vedder and Cornell along with other players like Mike McCready, Ament, and Gossard. Known for the soaring single, “Hunger Strike,” Temple of the Dog remains a fan favorite amongst rock fans today.

Pearl Jam

While Green River, Mother Love Bone, and Temple of the Dog all only released one studio album, Pearl Jam has released many, many more. That band, which includes Ament and Gossard, is the project that has suck long-term. Pearl Jam, of course, is not only one of the most famous and influential grunge bands ever, but they are also one of the most beloved rock bands ever, too. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers burst on the scene with their debut LP, Ten, and have garnered both a massive and a cult following ever since. Fourth time’s the charm!

