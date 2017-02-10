The 49ers Are So Bad At Football That They Made New GM John Lynch’s Daughter Cry

Changing towns can be difficult for a 9-year-old. New friends, new school, boxing, unboxing—boxes in general. But for John Lynch’s daughter, her family’s move to the Bay Area for Lynch’s new job as 49ers’ general manager wasn’t so much any of that. Her sadness was because the 49ers suck. They suck real bad.

After an introductory press conference yesterday—after Lynch was announced as San Francisco’s new general manager on January 30—Lynch spoke with NFL Media’s Michael Silver, saying of his family:

They were shocked but they took it really well. My 9-year-old started bawlin’ and she’s not that girl. She’s the one that was always happy, and she was crying, and I said, ‘What’s wrong Leah? Is there some nervous anxiety about moving?’ And she said, ‘No daddy,’ and she was sobbing. And I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ And she said, ‘The 49ers are horrible.’ So I said, ‘Well, I think that’s why they hired your daddy.’

Smart girl. The 49ers went 2-14 last year—only second worst to the Cleveland Browns—thanks to inconsistent quarterback play, and general god-awfulness. Lynch’s hiring is a bit of a gamble, as the former NFL safety has no prior managerial experience. The last time a manager with no experience ran a team was the historically awful 2008 Lions, who went 0-16. I’ve got a feeling Leah isn’t done crying yet.