The 5 Cheapest (and 3 Most Expensive) Places to Travel in 2026

Picking the right destination in 2026 can be the difference between a trip that feels like a rejuvenating treat and one that takes six months to recover from financially.

A new study from CouponFollow analyzed 52 global cities across flights, accommodations, dining, and transportation to find out where American travelers can actually afford to go this year—and where they absolutely cannot. The short version: Latin America is carrying budget travelers right now, and Europe is not apologizing for it.

Videos by VICE

The most affordable destinations are a Latin American sweep: Bogotá, Panama City, and Medellín in the top three, with Cancun and Montego Bay rounding out the top five. At the other end, Sydney, Zurich, and Santorini rank as the priciest destinations in the study—not in one category, but across every damn one of them.

The Most Affordable Places to Travel in 2026

Bogotá, Colombia Panama City, Panama Medellín, Colombia Cancun, Mexico Montego Bay, Jamaica

The Least Affordable Destinations

Sydney, Australia Zurich, Switzerland Santorini, Greece

The individual category breakdowns are where things get interesting. Mexico City ranks as the cheapest city to fly to from major US airports, with average round-trip airfare coming in at just $415. Cape Town sits at the opposite extreme, with average round-trip flights reaching $1,986—the most expensive of any destination in the study.

On lodging, Bali wins by a significant margin. Five nights there averages $594 total. Mexico City, despite having the cheapest average airfare in the study at $415 round-trip, averages $6,195 for a five-night stay. Flying there is cheap. Sleeping there is not.

Dining gaps are arguably the most dramatic. In Cairo, a meal at an inexpensive restaurant can cost as little as $2.50. In Zurich, a comparable meal runs over $35. That’s more than a difference in price point—that’s a different planet.

The study also flags a counterintuitive finding for long-haul travelers. Destinations like Tokyo and Bali have higher upfront flight costs but lower daily expenses, which can make them more affordable overall than closer cities with cheaper airfare and more expensive everything else.

For anyone still deciding where to go this summer, the data makes a reasonable case for booking a flight to Bogotá and saving the Santorini dream for a different tax bracket.