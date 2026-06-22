The 5 Most Common Signs of ‘Manopause,’ According to Doctors

Everyone knows about menopause. But the conversation around men’s midlife hormonal changes has been considerably quieter, which is probably why “manopause” still catches people off guard.

Testosterone doesn’t fall off a cliff the way estrogen does during menopause. According to fertility specialist Dr. Hossam Elzeiny, speaking to Body & Soul, men experience a gradual testosterone decline starting around age 30. By 50, levels can be significantly lower than they were in a man’s youth, though the process varies widely. Many men maintain normal hormone levels well into later life and never notice a thing. When the decline does produce noticeable symptoms, it’s clinically called late-onset hypogonadism. Manopause is just easier to say.

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Here are five signs it might be happening.

1. The Grumpiness Isn’t Just a Personality Shift

Testosterone plays a role in mood and motivation, so when it drops, some men find themselves running lower on both. Endocrinologist Professor Roger Hart, national medical director at City Fertility, notes that while testosterone declines across adulthood, noticeable symptoms usually appear around age 70, though not universally. “Lower testosterone can be associated with loss of motivation, reduced vitality, decreased physical performance, and increased abdominal fat,” Prof. Hart says. The grumpy old man stereotype, it seems, has a hormonal basis.

2. The Sleep Is Getting Worse

“Lowered hormone levels can be associated with sleep disruptions,” Prof. Hart says. The frustrating part is that this goes both directions: poor sleep lowers testosterone, and low testosterone worsens sleep quality. A cycle that’s annoying to be in and harder to break than it looks. Persistent sleep problems should be talked about with a GP.

3. The Fatigue Feels Different

Aging men usually notice their energy isn’t what it once was, and low testosterone can contribute to that. Prof. Hart is careful to note, though, that fatigue and low energy can also come from thyroid disorders, iron deficiency, depression, or chronic illness, so assuming hormones are the whole story is a mistake.

4. The Morning Erections Are Less Frequent

“A man with reduced testosterone levels may notice a reduced frequency of morning erections,” Prof. Hart says. Erectile changes can also stem from cardiovascular issues or diabetes, so this one warrants a proper conversation with a doctor rather than a self-diagnosis.

5. The Weight Redistribution

Low testosterone can lead to fat accumulation around the abdomen and reduced muscle mass. Chronic stress compounds the problem, particularly when combined with poor sleep. “Stress management is an important component of men’s hormonal health,” Prof. Hart says.

What Actually Helps With Manopause?

“In many cases, weight loss, resistance training, improved sleep, and management of underlying health conditions can significantly improve both testosterone levels and symptoms,” Dr. Elzeiny explains. “The focus should always be on overall health, not just hormone numbers.” Regular check-ups and blood tests can also flag anything that might be contributing.

Manopause isn’t inevitable, and for many men, it’s never a factor at all. For the ones it does affect, it’s at least good to know it has a name.