The 5 Most Haunted Hotels in America, According to People Who Actually Stayed There

A hotel room with unexplained noises, strange figures at the foot of the bed, and a history of violent deaths sounds like a nightmare. Unless you’re specifically looking for that kind of thing.

A new analysis from ACE.com, a free-to-play social gaming site, looked at more than 90,000 TripAdvisor reviews across 34 U.S. hotels to find out which ones had the most ghost-related chatter. Researchers searched for eight terms, including “ghost,” “haunting,” and “spooky,” then calculated how many appeared per 100 reviews. Since a single review could contain multiple terms, scores could exceed 100.

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And people are definitely interested. “There are an average of over 11,000 Google searches for ‘haunted hotels’ every month in the US, with searches rising by 98% in October in the run-up to Halloween,” an ACE.com spokesperson said.

Here are the five hotels that received the most paranormal mentions.

1. The Haunted Shanley Hotel, Napanoch, New York

With a name like that, paranormal seekers would be pretty bummed if nothing strange happened. The Shanley topped the list with 120 paranormal mentions per 100 reviews, making it the only property to reach triple digits. Local stories claim children connected to the hotel’s former owners still haunt the building. Despite its reputation, guests gave it a respectable 4.5 Tripadvisor rating.

2. Jefferson Palace Hotel, Jefferson, Texas

The Jefferson Palace Hotel earned 65 paranormal mentions per 100 reviews, with guests describing everything from footsteps in empty hallways to unexplained cold spots. There’s also a room full of dolls you can sleep in, if you want to take the creepy factor up a notch. The hotel has a 3.6 Tripadvisor rating.

3. The Historic Lizzie Borden House, Fall River, Massachusetts

In 1892, Andrew and Abby Borden were brutally murdered inside this house, and the infamous Lizzie Borden was later acquitted of the crime. Now a bed and breakfast, guests report strange sensations, including dizziness and the feeling that someone is watching them. It earned 61 paranormal mentions per 100 reviews and a 4.7 TripAdvisor rating.

4. The Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, Colorado

A 1974 stay at the Stanley helped give Stephen King the idea for The Shining, and the hotel has been enjoying its creepy reputation ever since. Guests still report strange experiences, giving the property 43 paranormal mentions per 100 reviews. It also has a 3.6 Tripadvisor rating, so the actual accommodations are questionable.

5. 1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa, Eureka Springs, Arkansas

The Crescent has quite the disturbing history. In the 1930s, a con man named Norman Baker turned the hotel into a cancer hospital despite having no medical training. He charged desperate patients for bogus treatments, and many died there. The building even had a morgue in its basement, where guests now report ghostly encounters. The hotel earned 38 paranormal mentions per 100 reviews and a 4.2 rating.

Savannah’s Kehoe House earned a 4.9 Tripadvisor rating, the highest in the study, without making the paranormal top five. Although if you’ve ever spent time in Savannah, you know the city isn’t exactly short on ghost stories. It is the “most haunted city in America,” after all.