The 5 Most Romantic Zodiac Signs, Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day coming up, you might be feeling pressured to be the most romantic version of yourself. But let’s face it: while some people might have a natural tendency for romance, others have to force it.

In fact, some people will even blame your zodiac sign for your romantic nature (or lack thereof). To better understand how astrology might impact the way we show up in dating, Tarotoo asked over 700 users which signs they liked the best in relationships.

“While romantic people can belong to any sign, many of them have traceable romantic tendencies,” explains Tarotoo’s astrology expert.

Of course, it’s important to take all of this information with a grain of salt.

“No relationship can ever be 100% predictable,” Tarotoo’s astrology expert says. “Don’t forget to see the person in front of you for who they are. It will tell you much more than any star chart analysis.”

However, if you are interested in learning whether you or your partner is a natural-born romantic, be sure to check this list for your Sun, Moon, or Venus signs, as those are most accurate when it comes to love and romance.

According to Tarotoo’s study, here are the five most romantic zodiac signs.

1. Cancer

Cancers are known to be the most romantic zodiac sign, per Tarotoo’s respondents. This sensitive, nurturing water sign is a natural caregiver, which likely aids in its romanticism. Over 15% of respondents referenced them as being both sensual and giving—two important qualities in a romantic partner.

If you’re with a Cancer, you likely can count on them to care for you when you’re sick or feeling down, which is a major relationship perk.

2. Pisces

It’s no shock that another water sign placed second on this list. Pisces is known as a warm, dreamy sign that’s often appreciated for its creativity and empathy.

It’s no wonder they’re labeled one of the most romantic of the zodiac, as their compassionate nature allows them ot be great listeners and gentle lovers. In fact, over 14% of respondents who loved relationships with Pisces mentioned poems, love letters, and romantic playlists as the signs’ common displays of affection. In other words, Pisces know just how to make you feel special.

3. Libra

The third most romantic zodiac sign, according to Tarotoo’s study, is Libra—the peacemaker of the zodiac. This sign is known for its lighthearted, flirtatious energy, as well as its ability to bring harmony to each situation.

In relationships, Libra tends to be caring, charming, and fair, with 12.4% of respondents highlighting their calmness and attention to detail. Additionally, many respondents raved about Libras’ tendency to plan surprises and expensive dates. This air sign brings a fun and flirty energy to relationships, ensuring you’ll never get bored.

4. Taurus

As a Taurus myself, I can confirm that we’re both loyal and sensual. Taurus is grounded, reliable, and secure—making the ideal long-term partner. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love, this earth sign enjoys the finer things in life and finds pleasure in the simplest of moments.

Over 1 in 10 of respondents mentioned Taurus as stable partners who know how to build lasting romances, and 5 out of 6 comments about this sign were favorable (the highest among all signs). Taurus will remember the little details about you, using them to express gratitude and make you feel special.

5. Leo

When it comes to grand gestures and bold moves, Leo takes the cake, which is entirely unsurprising. This fire sign is passionate, loyal, and bursting with romantic energy, making them incredible partners. In fact, 8.8% of the respondents chose this sign over others.

If you want that over-the-top, cinematic romance, date a Leo. Not only will they add some spice to your life, but they’ll also bring that sense of security we all crave.