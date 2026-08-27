The 5 Sexiest Professions in America, According to Google Searches

Private search history is probably the most accurate personality test ever invented. A new study leaned into that, analyzing over 700 keywords across 45 professions to find out which jobs people find most sexually attractive—and the answers are about as predictable as they are telling.

Hidden compared five years of Google Trends data with employment figures across 45 professions, looking at attraction searches and costume interest along the way. The favorites feel ancient by internet standards. Teachers, nurses, cops, firefighters, and cowboys still dominate the fantasy roster.

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1. Teacher

Teachers pull more than 1 million attraction searches worldwide each year, including 216,600 in the U.S. last year. Another 32,400 Americans searched for sexy teacher costumes, giving the fantasy a thriving life outside the classroom. Homework, it seems, was not the only thing some people carried into adulthood.

2. Nurse

America gives the edge to nurses. About 233,000 people searched for sexy nurse content last year, the highest total of any profession in the country, while another 90,000 browsed nurse costumes. Globally, nurses tied teachers at just over 1 million searches, keeping one of pop culture’s oldest occupational fantasies alive and well.

3. Cowboy

About 33,000 cowboys still work in the U.S., yet over 88,000 Americans searched for adult cowboy content last year. Nearly 175,000 also looked up cowboy costumes, putting the look among the country’s most popular dress-up searches. The profession may be shrinking, but the boots, hat, and belt buckle are doing just fine.

4. Police Officer

Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania showed the strongest interest in police officers. Across the U.S., over 105,000 people searched for adult officer content last year, with another 62,400 looking for sexy costumes. The uniform has been doing double duty in American fantasy life for a very long time.

5. Firefighter

Firefighters come in fifth, with nearly half a million searches worldwide and almost 300,000 in the U.S. About 10% of American searches involve sexy firefighter costumes. Saving people from burning buildings evidently comes with extracurricular appeal, too.

Drew Renna, Head of Brand and Creators at Hidden, said, “What people search for privately and what they’ll admit out loud are two very different things.” Give people a search bar and a little privacy, and all that careful self-presentation goes out the window. Teachers, nurses, firefighters, cops, cowboys. We aren’t complicated creatures.