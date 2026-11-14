The 5 Things Americans Are Manifesting the Most, According to a New Study

What are Americans manifesting the most? You might be surprised—or not at all, really. The numbers reflect the times, after all.

To better understand what individuals are attempting to manifest into their lives, California Psychics studied the spiritual trends and searches of Americans. The report examined all 50 states and tracked monthly searches for various common manifestation phrases. Think: “love affirmations” and “manifest money.”

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They were able to narrow down the special spiritual requests to the top five manifesting trends among Americans. Let’s get into it.

1. Love & Relationships

According to the California Psychics study, Americans are most interested in manifesting love and relationships. I mean, are we surprised? As Jordy Searcy sings in his hit song “Love & War In Your Twenties”: “Everyone just wants to be in love.”

“Love is one of the biggest reasons people reach out to me,” says Noah, Psychic Advisor at California Psychics. “Some are hoping to reconnect with someone from their past, while others are wondering when they’ll finally meet the right person.”

According to California Psychics, the search for love won in 49 of 50 states. In fact, Rhode Island was the only state that didn’t seem to prioritize romance over health/well-being. Many individuals specifically researched love affirmations.

“What I’ve learned through my readings is that manifesting love isn’t just about wishing for someone to come into your life,” Noah explains. “I believe it starts with understanding yourself, letting go of patterns that haven’t worked, and being open to something different. I’ve seen how powerful that shift in mindset can be because sometimes the love we’re looking for begins with changing what we’re willing to accept.”

2. Money & Financial Abundance

The second most popular search, according to California Psychics, was money. In other words, Americans are seeking financial abundance (or perhaps just security) in today’s harsh economic world.

“It pulled 70.5K searches in a single month, about two-thirds of love-manifesting questions,” they report. “People are interested in specific money-earning statements too, with ‘money affirmations’ and ‘manifest money’ both going over 2,600 searches in the top ten states.”

3. Health & Physical Well-Being

Just behind love and money is health, which—if you ask me—is an accurate representation of most Americans’ priorities today. However, the searches had more to do with healing than with general health and wellness.

“The goal drew 63.3K search queries in one month, and ‘healing affirmations’ alone pulled 3,140 in the top ten states,” California Psychics reports.

4. Career & Success

Fourth on the list of popular manifestations is career success. Most of us wish to excel in our jobs, especially if that means attracting more money and stability. According to California Psychics, 46.9K online lookups focused on career manifestations.

“People want that big win, and ‘affirmations for success’ leads the way with 1,450 searches in the top ten states, ahead of ‘job affirmations’ at 670,” they report.

5. Lifestyle & Aesthetic Upgrades

Lifestyle manifestations can describe just about anything, from living spaces and dining experiences to travel opportunities and luxurious purchases. It makes sense, then, why they made the list.

“‘Manifest your dream life’ is the top phrase, with 140 searches, followed by ‘manifest a house’ at 70,” California Psychics reveals.

What are you manifesting for the new year ahead?