The 6 Highest-Rated Video Game Remakes Ever, According to Metacritic

Remakes can be a risky venture for gaming studios. This may be because of difficulties getting involved parties to sign off, or because the title may be considered “too old” to garner much interest from modern audiences. At the same time, these risks can certainly pay off, with remakes of beloved titles earning strong reviews from players and industry professionals alike.

According to a recent Reddit post, which aggregated six video game titles and their Metacritic scores, these are the highest rated video game remakes.

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1. ‘Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’

Metacritic score: 96

The game centers around Link, a young Hylian child given the monumental task of saving the world from the nefarious schemes of Ganondorf. Link uses the titular Ocarina of Time, a small musical instrument like a vessel flute, to travel back in time, so that he can acquire everything he needs – from three mystical stones to a very important sword – to defeat evil. He of course teams up with Princess Zelda, whose nightmarish visions are the key to Link beginning his quest.

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2. ‘Resident Evil 4’

Metacritic score: 93

Gamers reunite with Leon Kennedy as he searches for the President’s daughter, Ashley Graham, after she’s gone missing during a European trip. This goes about as well as anything goes for Leon, which is to say – not. He quickly discovers that the small local village has been overrun by Los Plagas, parasites that turn them into vicious monsters that aren’t about to hang up another “Welcome, Leon” banner. The villagers are in thrall to Osmund Saddler, a cult leader who plans to infect Ashley so she can carry the Plagas back to the United States. Leon, along with scientist Luis, old “friend” Ada, and Ashley herself, must make sure Saddler doesn’t get the prize he’s eyeing.

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3. ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’

Metacritic score: 92

Rebirth takes up right where Remake left off, with Cloud Strife and comrades continuing their mission to track down and hopefully confront Sephiroth, whose English version is voiced by Teen Wolf alum Tyler Hoechlin – ironically enough, the English version of Cloud Strife is brought to life by Cody Christian, another Teen Wolf star. Sephiroth has had the bright idea to destroy the planet with a meteor, allowing him to access the Lifestream, which will allow him to attain godlike powers and defeat death itself. Cloud Strife has to face off against him in an epic battle, which proves to be just one more chapter in an unfolding story.

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4. ‘Demon’s Souls’

Metacritic score: 92

Demon’s Souls places the player in Boletaria, a kingdom drowning under a wave of demons under the auspices of the Old One, a malevolent creature who had – until recently – been trapped in a magical slumber. King Allant, the ruler of Boletaria, has just awakened the Old One, with the immediate result being ravenous demons attacking his subjects and turning some into terrible monsters. The player’s character is tasked with defeating not one, but two, King Allants before facing not one, but two, choices that can determine the fate of the realm.

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5. ‘Resident Evil 2’

Metacritic score: 91

Resident Evil 2 introduces audiences to Leon Kennedy, Claire Redfield, and the unfortunate metropolis of Raccoon City. Leon arrives in RC for his first day as a police officer, while Claire is in search of her brother, Chris. Although the plot of each play-through is essentially the same – a virus has broken out, reducing many people in the city to violent zombie-like creatures – each character receives different tools, weapons, and playable companions. The biggest differences lie in the boss fights, with Leon facing off against Mr. X, a mutated creature who is a snazzy dresser but has poor communication skills. Meanwhile, Claire is forced to defeat William Birkin, the scientist who probably should have taken more advantage of his PTO.

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6. ‘Resident Evil’

Metacritic score: 91

The one that started it all, Resident Evil sees Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield – the same Chris that Claire ends up looking for in Raccoon City – as part of a special forces team, S.T.A.R.S., who end up trapped in the Spencer Mansion. Their team is sent to investigate the whereabouts of another S.T.A.R.S. team, only to be attacked by a pack of exceedingly unfriendly dogs and forced to take shelter in the mansion. As if that isn’t bad enough, Jil and Chris discover there is far more to the spacious abode than meets the eye – namely, infected human beings, dogs, and plants, along with a betrayal that neither one of them sees coming.