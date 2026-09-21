The 6 Rudest Tourist Destinations in the World, According to Travelers

If you’ve traveled internationally, you’ve probably experienced this at least once: you leave a country wondering if you personally pissed it off. You have no idea what happened. You just know nobody smiled at you for nine days and the cab driver sighed every time you spoke.

Before anyone gets too smug, Americans aren’t exactly beloved abroad either. A recent poll of European tourism experts shared by the New York Post found that many Europeans see American tourists as “rude” and “entitled.” Most of the complaints below come from Reddit, where people generally post when something has gone wrong, so keep that in mind.

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1. Montenegro

Montenegro gets a huge number of tourists every year, especially along the Adriatic. Not everyone leaves feeling especially welcome. “From the moment I entered Montenegro, I have been shocked by how rude and unwelcoming people have been,” one Redditor wrote, describing dirty looks, staring, and the general sense that tourists were getting on people’s nerves.

Travel writer Miriam Risager described “an underlying aggressiveness and complete lack of hospitality.” One Reddit commenter blamed some of that distance on the country’s long history of resisting foreign rule. Helpful context, perhaps. Less helpful when somebody at lunch looks furious that you’ve ordered lunch.

2. Germany

Germany’s reputation for directness can be rough on Americans used to customer-service smiles and several unnecessary minutes of small talk. “Simple interactions with Germans at tourist information desks, train stations, and in stores have been met, in most instances, with complete rudeness,” one Reddit commenter wrote.

Other travelers say Americans can mistake German directness for hostility. People aren’t necessarily going to make small talk, smile through every interaction, or soften what they’re saying for you. If you know what you want and don’t expect a customer-service performance, the experience can feel very different.

3. Italy

Italy gets so many tourists that residents in cities like Venice and Rome sometimes have to go about daily life while tour groups photograph doorways. “Bear in mind you’re visiting some of the most heavily touristed places in the entire world,” one Reddit commenter told a frustrated traveler.

Italy gets mixed reviews from tourists. One tour guide loved American visitors for being enthusiastic and generous tippers. Another had a very different experience with wealthy clients who were demanding and always late. Depending on the day, you might get help finding the right train or a waiter who looks exhausted by your mere presence.

4. Paris

Paris has been accused of hating tourists for so long that the reputation has become part of the package. The HiP Paris Blog argues that a lot of the friction comes down to etiquette: in France, you’re expected to say “bonjour” before asking for anything.

If you don’t open with a greeting, you’ve probably already rubbed someone the wrong way. Language barriers can also make things worse, especially when tourists assume everyone speaks English. Travelers also say people seem warmer once you get away from the busiest streets, where locals aren’t dodging tourists and answering the same questions all day.

5. New York

Americans get their own entry. The New York Post poll includes New York, and a Business Insider study found 34.3% of people consider New Yorkers unfriendly. One commenter pushed back: “Etiquette in NYC is not wasting other people’s time or encroaching on their space.”

Another commenter had a different take: “Respectfully, if everyone is rude, you’re not acting right.” New Yorkers will help you carry a stroller up subway stairs and then get irritated if you stop walking at the top. Both can happen within the same five minutes.

6. South Korea

South Korea gets wildly different reviews depending on who you ask. Some travelers talk about being shoved on public transportation or scolded for missing a local custom. Others have been back multiple times and have no idea what everyone’s complaining about.

One longtime expat had little patience for the debate: “You can’t come here acting as you would in your home country and think people will be okay with it.” That’s probably the better way to look at it. You’re visiting someone else’s country. At some point, you have to meet them where they are.