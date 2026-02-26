The 6 Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Ghost You, Ranked

If you’re into astrology, you likely know that some signs are more associated with healthy communication, grounded energy, and stable love lives, while others…well, can be a bit chaotic. In fact, some are even infamous for their ghosting tendencies.

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt. Astrology is not fate, nor is it an excuse to be an a—hole.

In the name of playfulness (and, in some cases, accuracy), here are the six zodiac signs most likely to ghost you. (Yes, that’s half the zodiac…perhaps, it’s less of an astrology problem and more of a people problem.)

1. Aries

As the girlfriend of an Aries, it pains me to write this…but Aries is notorious for ghosting. This fire sign tends to be impulsive and rash, and their feelings change like the weather. One moment, they’re head over heels in love with you; the next, it’s like they don’t even know you. An unhealed, angered Aries is also quick to block or walk away without any sort of explanation. If you piss off your Aries partner, you might not ever hear from them.

2. Gemini

Geminis tend to get bored quickly. They initially fall for intellect and wit, which they mirror back to you. However, once the conversations get surface-level or you run out of philosophical topics to debate, they’re quick to drop you. And sometimes, they won’t even give you a fair warning.

There’s a reason why Geminis are considered “the twins”: they have two completely different sides. One might fall in love with you while the other is running in the opposite direction. Nevertheless, a healed Gemini would at least communicate their feelings before dipping.

3. Scorpio

Scorpios are passionate lovers, but when they feel wronged or betrayed in some way, they will cut you off before you even have the chance to defend yourself. This might feel cruel, but usually, it’s just a protective coping mechanism. Scorpios have a difficult time admitting their vulnerabilities, so if they feel jealous or hurt by you, they might avoid having the hard conversation and simply choose to ghost.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius doesn’t have time to be tied down. In fact, one of their biggest fears is being trapped or held back. If you threaten their freedom in any way, they’ll book the next flight out of the country just to escape you. They’re not trying to intentionally hurt you, of course. Rather, they’re responding to the internal panic that accompanies commitment.

Other times, Sagittarius truly does believe the relationship “wasn’t that serious.” They might downplay your connection because, to them, it was just a casual fling that doesn’t warrant a breakup conversation, while to you, it felt much deeper.

5. Aquarius

As another freedom-loving sign, Aquarius is well-known for ghosting. The second they feel overwhelmed by your expectations of them, they’re out the door. This shift in their behavior and emotions can feel cold, but they detach as a self-protective measure. Rather than talking through their feelings, they avoid them at all costs, deeming them inconvenient and irrelevant and relying on logic over emotion.

6. Pisces

You wouldn’t think dreamy, empathetic Pisces would ghost their lover, but in many cases, that’s exactly what ends up happening. This water sign might not intend to hurt you, but their feelings are so intense that they feel the need to escape without explaining themselves. They slip deep into their fantasies and maladaptive daydreams, likely pretending you no longer exist, just to avoid conflict. Their sensitive little hearts simply can’t handle it.