The $6,500 Retreat Helping Women Reconnect with Their Vaginas

Tucked away in the quiet landscapes of rural Victoria, Australia, a group of women arrive at a gorgeous mansion. It’s not The Bachelor, and it’s not a luxurious girl’s trip. It’s to tune in—to their bodies, their desire, and, explicitly, their vaginas. Jordana Ezra’s $6,500 queer-only gathering confronts years of shame, internalized fear, and disconnection from their own bodies. The portal to healing? Their pussies—spoken about openly, lovingly, and often.

Ezra, a queer somatic sexologist and bodyworker, has created a space that’s intentionally not for everyone. Her retreats are exclusive to queer and gender-diverse folks—no cis men allowed. And while the price tag may raise eyebrows, her clients aren’t exactly looking for a bougie weekend getaway. It’s bigger than that. Many come hoping to shed something heavy: internalized homophobia, shame around their bodies, anxiety about being “queer enough.”

“People that are attracted to my work are either coming out later in life or they want to have a deeper sense of sexual liberation in their queerness,” Ezra says.

A big part of that work, she explains, involves unlearning “compulsory heterosexuality”—or “comphet,” as it’s known in queer circles. It’s the idea that there’s a quiet societal force that teaches women to center male desire, even when it doesn’t feel right. Her programming is built to help participants break from that script.

The retreat combines sensual bodywork, one-on-one coaching, and group workshops designed to dismantle years of disconnection. For some, that starts with naming their genitals without shame. For others, it’s simply being in a room where the word pussy is said (and touched)—frequently, unapologetically, and without a hint of irony.

“At the start, all I wanted to do was shut my legs,” one participant said. “But by the end I felt really seen.”

Ezra’s philosophy centers around intense listening—to the soul, to the inner voice, and to pleasure. Her website reads like a manifesto: “Let’s reclaim our connection to pussy and embrace its unique experience. By listening deeply to pussy’s needs and desires, we can rebuild trust, rediscover safety, and thrive in the fullness of our pleasure.”

And if you’re not quite ready for the full retreat, Ezra offers an online masterclass titled How to Eat P-Ussy Like a Pro. Applications are now open for her next in-person retreat, for those who feel the pull toward a more liberated, unapologetically queer connection to their bodies—and maybe just need permission to say the word without blushing.