The 7 Biggest Mistakes People Make During a Breakup That Make Everything Worse

Breaking up badly is easy. Most people have done it, been on the receiving end of it, or both. The fact that there’s still no consensus on how to do it well says something about how much everyone dreads the conversation.

Research consistently shows that how a relationship ends has a significant impact on recovery. A 2025 study found that among the most common immediate reactions to being broken up with, people were most likely to feel sadness, seek an explanation, and try to distract themselves. The need for an explanation—why it ended, what it meant—is one of the most psychologically significant parts of the breakup experience, and it’s also the part most people on the leaving side handle the worst.

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engineering the exit

The most avoidant breakup move isn’t ghosting—it’s deliberately making a partner miserable enough that they end it first. Psychologist David Wexler, writing in Psychology Today, calls this out for what it is: a way to avoid responsibility for a decision you’ve already made while still getting the outcome. It’s also cruel in a way that’s easy to rationalize.

mistaking vagueness for kindness

“Maybe we just need some space,” when you mean “this is over,” isn’t protecting anyone. Wexler argues that conflict avoidance communicates something specific to the person being broken up with—that you don’t trust them to handle the truth. Dragging out uncertainty is one of the more damaging parts of the whole experience, and it extends the pain without softening it.

Auditing their flaws

Being honest about ending a relationship doesn’t require listing everything wrong with the other person. The only honesty actually owed in a breakup, per Wexler, is clarity about where you stand and what the other person can expect from you. Everything else is optional and usually self-serving.

Offering Friendship When You Don’t mean It

If staying friends is something said to soften the blow rather than something meant, skip it. It creates a false expectation that often prolongs the worst part for the person being left, and forces you to either follow through on something you didn’t mean or disappear anyway—which is worse.

ghosting

Most people ghost because it requires nothing of them. The person left waiting pays for that convenience. A 2026 Frontiers in Psychology study found that two hours of conversation with a stranger, abruptly ended with no explanation, caused disrupted sleep and spiked distress levels. That’s after two hours with someone they’d never even met before.

Most people assume that staying in touch post-breakup cushions the landing. Research suggests it actually does the opposite—frequent contact after a breakup can keep the emotional attachment alive well past the point where both people would be better off moving on. The person being left reads continued contact as a signal. Being upfront about boundaries from day one is harder to say out loud and easier to recover from.

Not Knowing when to stop engaging entirely

If things get heated after, like texts that won’t stop or conversations that drag on and on, Wexler says to name what you need once, without blame, and mean it. If it escalates past that into actual stalking behavior, stop responding, loop in people around you, and involve the police if necessary.

The throughline across all of this is something easier to say than to do: this is a person you cared about. The goal isn’t to make the breakup painless, which isn’t possible. The goal is to not make it worse than it has to be.