The 7 Foot Center of Two Miamis

Most 17-year-olds are not 7’2″. Zach Brown is, and that’s one of the reasons he’s a top 25 prep basketball prospect in the class of 2017 who recently committed to Uconn. Most 17-year-olds don’t grow up in Overtown, one of the roughest neighborhoods in Miami, before being adopted by a wealthy teammate’s father, moving to Coconut Grove and converting to Judaism. Zach Brown has, and it’s all part of a fascinating journey to the NBA that’s just getting started. He takes us through all the ups and downs and introduces us to his two families in this VICE Sports Special.