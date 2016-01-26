VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Sports

The 7 Foot Center of Two Miamis

By

Share:

Most 17-year-olds are not 7’2″. Zach Brown is, and that’s one of the reasons he’s a top 25 prep basketball prospect in the class of 2017 who recently committed to Uconn. Most 17-year-olds don’t grow up in Overtown, one of the roughest neighborhoods in Miami, before being adopted by a wealthy teammate’s father, moving to Coconut Grove and converting to Judaism. Zach Brown has, and it’s all part of a fascinating journey to the NBA that’s just getting started. He takes us through all the ups and downs and introduces us to his two families in this VICE Sports Special.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE