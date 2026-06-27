The 7 Full Moons Left in 2026, Including a Partial Eclipse and Two Supermoons

The first half of 2026 had its share of lunar highlights, including a blood moon eclipse in March and three micromoons in a row through spring. Seven full moons remain before the year closes out, and some of them are just as awesome.

Here are all seven remaining full moons of 2026, according to timeanddate.com:

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June 29 : Strawberry Moon (micromoon)

: Strawberry Moon (micromoon) July 29 : Buck Moon

: Buck Moon August 28 : Sturgeon Moon (partial lunar eclipse)

: Sturgeon Moon (partial lunar eclipse) September 26 : Harvest Moon

: Harvest Moon October 26 : Hunter’s Moon

: Hunter’s Moon November 24 : Beaver Moon (supermoon)

: Beaver Moon (supermoon) December 23: Cold Moon (supermoon)

What to Know About the 7 Remaining Full Moons of 2026

June 29’s Strawberry Moon is also a micromoon, meaning it occurs when the moon is near apogee, its farthest point from Earth in its elliptical orbit. It’ll appear roughly 7% smaller than average and will hug the horizon all night, a consequence of Earth’s axial tilt right after the summer solstice. It’ll look full on June 28 and June 30 as well, so there’s a three-night window to catch it.

August 28’s Sturgeon Moon is the one to circle on a calendar. About 96% of the moon will pass through Earth’s inner shadow, turning reddish-orange near maximum eclipse at 12:12 a.m. EDT. Viewers in the Americas, Europe, and Africa will have the best seats. At 96% coverage, consider it blood moon adjacent.

September 26 brings the Harvest Moon, and it behaves differently from most full moons. Because of the ecliptic’s angle in late September, it rises close to sunset for several consecutive nights rather than the usual 50 minutes later each evening. Farmers historically relied on that extended window of light to keep working after dark. The name dates to at least the 18th century.

The year closes with back-to-back supermoons. November 24’s Beaver Moon and December 23’s Cold Moon both occur near perigee—the moon’s closest point to Earth—making them appear significantly larger and brighter than a standard full moon. After a run of micromoons earlier in the year, the last two full moons of 2026 are a considerable step up.