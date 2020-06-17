The 75-Year-Old Protester Assaulted by Buffalo Cops on Video Still Can’t Walk

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old Buffalo activist whose assault by Buffalo cops caused an uproar over police brutality against protesters, suffered a skull fracture and currently can’t walk, according to his attorney.

“I am not at liberty to elaborate at this time, other than to confirm that his skull was fractured,” Gugino’s attorney Kelly Zarcone told CNN in a statement. “While he is not able to walk yet, we were able to have a short conversation before he became too tired. He is appreciative of all of the concern about him, but he is still focused on the issues rather than himself.”

On June 4, Gugino was part of a Black Lives Matter protest when he encountered two Buffalo riot cops who shoved him back onto the sidewalk. Buffalo police initially said in a statement that Gugino tripped and fell, but after a video of the incident went viral, the officers involved were suspended without pay and then later charged with second-degree assault. The video also appeared to show Gugino bleeding from his ear.

https://twitter.com/WBFO/status/1268712530358292484?s=20

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the incident “wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful,” while Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said last week that Gugino’s assault was “horrific.” In response to the officers’ suspension, the entire Buffalo PD emergency response team resigned.

Since Gugino’s assault, he’s been the subject of conspiracy theories floated by President Donald Trump and One America News Network, with Trump accusing him of being an “antifa provocateur.”

Last week, Gugino responded in a text to USA Today: “No comment other than Black lives matter. Just out of the ICU. Should recover eventually. Thx.”

Zarcone said Gugino was focused on rehabilitation and getting better, according to CNN. In a message passed along from his attorney, Gugino said, “It’s very unnecessary to focus on me. There are plenty of other things to think about besides me.”

Cover: Twitter/WBFO