There’s a natural intersection between basketball and hip-hop. Rappers and ball players frequently want to be like each other. The former plays in celebrity games and tries to play professionally like J. Cole. Then, there are the hoopers like Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and LiAngelo Ball who have tried to craft serious rap careers out of their existing stardom. However, only one of them really made a big enough imprint to nearly make it to the NBA: Master P.

During the peak of No Limit, the New Orleans legend had his hand in a little bit of everything. Making music, straight-to-DVD movies, and TV shows were all on the table. However, he always had big hoop dreams. He played for different leagues like the CBA, where coaches acknowledged his shooting and handling ability. However, one coach argued he missed crucial fundamentals that would’ve been helpful for him to learn earlier in his life. Starting his basketball career deep into his 20s gave him a disadvantage.

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“He missed so many years of that basketball fundamental stuff,” Keith Smart, Master P’s coach at the time, told Complex. “When you’re away from the game playing pick-up, and not organized basketball, you’re going to be behind.”

However, that never stopped his pursuit to get into the NBA. He was able to snag a training camp spot on the Charlotte Hornets in 1999 because of fellow NBA player Ricky Davis’s father. After playing a couple of games and dropping 7 points in one of them, he was eventually let go. A similar situation happened when he got another training camp deal with the Toronto Raptors. Still, P argued it had nothing to do with his basketball skill.

Master P Once Argued That His Music Was too Offensive to Get a Real Nba Contract

“In Charlotte with Bob Bass, that was the GM at the time, he told me, ‘Man, you’re one of the best players I’ve ever seen, and you work hard. But when I listen to your music, your music is pure filth.’ That got me out of the league,” Master P told Jalen Rose in 2021.

“But they didn’t have an open mind to it, and I can understand. I’m in Charlotte, NC, which is a Bible Belt city. If I were in another city, [like] Portland, it probably woulda been all good. That motivated me. I kept moving and kept creating things.”

Ultimately, Master P argued that the NBA at the time didn’t favor entertainers. But if he were in the modern league, he stressed that it would be a different ball game. “I would be one of the top players in the NBA, the way I work [since] they are open to entertainment,” he added.



