The Actors Behind C-3PO and R2-D2 Reportedly Hated Each Other. Here’s Why.

C-3PO and R2-D2 might be the most beloved robot duo in film history, but the actors who played the iconic androids evidently didn’t care much for each other off-screen.

Anthony Daniels and Kenny Baker first portrayed the characters together in 1977’s Star Wars, and their problems reportedly began on that set. Up until Baker’s death in 2016, the pair had been known to take shots at one another in the press. Apparently their issues even spilled over onto the convention circuit, with Daniels refusing to do joint appearances alongside his former co-star.

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According to Baker, who played R2-D2, things got even worse years later when Daniels chastised him at an event over a simple greeting. “Once when I said hello to him, he just turned his back on me and said, ‘Can’t you see I’m having a conversation?’ I was blazing with rage,” Baker told Hollywood.com in 2005.

“It was the rudest thing anyone had ever done to me,” he continued. “I was furious. It was unbelievable.”

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C-3PO and R2-D2’s Actors Had a Surprisingly Nasty Off-Screen Feud

For his part, Daniels would just dismiss Baker’s contributions to Star Wars, rather than personally attack him. “I mean, R2-D2 doesn’t even speak,” Daniels quipped during a 2011 interview with The Mirror. “He might as well be a bucket.” Daniels opened up about their feud after Baker died, telling the Daily Express that his refusal to go on tour with Baker is what led to Baker’s public insults.

In his later years, Baker lived off the money he made from conventions, while Daniels was more reluctant to interact with fans. “If he just calmed down and socialized with everyone, we could make a fortune touring around making personal appearances,” Baker explained in 2009. “I’ve asked him four times now but, the last time, he looked down his nose at me like I was a piece of s—t.”

The two don’t appear to have reconciled at any point, though Daniels did acknowledge Baker’s passing on Twitter. However, as many noted at the time, it wasn’t exactly the warmest tribute: