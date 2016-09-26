Portraits of Berlin’s Exhausted Club Kids on Their Way Home

This article originally appeared on VICE Germany

The Aftermaths is a series of portraits of my friends taken on their way home from the club, after one or more nights of partying. It’s an attempt to capture their exhaustion and the purity that comes with it. It is in this moment that I find something real to photograph, a way to get close from a distance.

My photography crosses many interests. More obviously, it deals with identity, but my interest lies more in my connection to my sitters and their connection to me. As far as I’m concerned, portrait photography is about the distance we decide to cover to connect with one another, and the distance we decide to leave in between.



My friends are all remarkable individuals. They are brave enough to express themselves in a way that could look vulnerable to the untrained mind. I don’t think I will ever tire of photographing them.