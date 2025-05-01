‘The Age of Bhaarat’ is an Upcoming Action RPG with an Emphasis on Indian Culture and Storytelling 

I’m loving this point in gaming where other cultures are getting more and more involved in telling their stories through games. This time around, we’re getting The Age of Bhaarat from TARA GAMING LIMITED, which was co-founded by Nouredine Abboud, who worked on the Ghost Recon series, actor Amitabh Bachchan, and author Amish Tripathi.

‘The Age of Bhaarat’ shows off in a pre-alpha trailer

Play video

First off, The Age of Bhaarat‘s cinematics look incredible. You can tell that a lot of work is going into the environments and the overall feel to be as authentic as possible. Gameplay-wise, you can see some Black Myth: Wukong influence, particularly in the running animation. As far as combat is concerned, there looks to be some emphasis on movement and using the environment. Being that it’s in a pre-alpha state, there are some issues with hitting the enemies. There doesn’t seem to be any weight to the attacks. But I expect that will be figured out by the time a demo comes — or the full release.

One thing I didn’t expect to see was co-op. The Age of Bhaarat has the potential to be pretty awesome if there are tandem attacks. You can see in one part of the trailer, one player attacking a boss while the other perches on a column waiting for their turn. Or they’re letting their partner get whipped on, it could go either way.

This game is worth keeping an eye on

The story description on Steam is pretty interesting. The Age of Bhaarat feels like it would be a pretty straightforward affair. But it looks like there may be some element of narrative choice:

“Amish Tripathi, bestselling author of the Shiva Trilogy & Ram Chandra Series, weaves an epic story of duty, betrayal, and ancient power. As a Forest Warden of Anandpur, your choices will shape not only your own destiny but the fate of a world teetering on the brink of chaos. Will your actions lead to salvation or damnation?”

I’ll be throwing a wishlist at this. I haven’t played Black Myth: Wukong yet. But I’m very much interested in these games that are created specifically to highlight a particular culture’s stories and legends.