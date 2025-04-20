The All-Time Classic ‘Oddworld’ Series Is on Sale for an Absolutely INSANE Amount

My dad has a lot to do with the stuff I’m into. Whether it’s gaming, Lord of the Rings, or others. But one game he exposed me to early is Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee. A platformer of some difficulty, these games had the one thing you needed for a young me to latch onto: a memorable character. And now the entire collection is on sale for a single dollar.

‘ODDWORLD’ WAS MY GATEWAY TO TRULY SILLY CHARACTERS

I loved Abe growing up. His voice and mannerisms always stuck out to me. I learned really fast how to imitate his voice. Even now, I still do his classic whistle around the house. When I tell my daughter to come with me, I always say “Follow me” in his voice.

This series has always meant the world to me, and seeing it on sale for a dollar is something no one can pass up. Beyond getting Oddysee and Exoddus, you’re getting the incredibly underrated Stranger’s Wrath, New and Tasty, and the most recent game, Soulstorm.

If you haven’t experienced these games, this is a great chance to get a look at the Oddworld universe. If you like a good stealth-puzzler with some light action elements? This is the sale for you. Again, it’s a dollar. There isn’t a whole lot you could see for sale with this amount that wouldn’t be at least worth a try.

FANATICAL IS COMING THROUGH HUGE FOR Y’ALL

Shout-out to Wario 64 because I wouldn’t have seen this sale if not for him. And the Fanatical site is home to a crazy number of deals, including a mystery egg bundle where you can get 25 keys for $15. I’m clearly gonna get my wallet jumped on this site. But it’s looking more than worth it.

“Embark on an epic journey through the Oddworld universe with the Oddworld Complete Collection! This incredible bundle includes 8 amazing titles, offering hours of thrilling gameplay and unforgettable adventures:

Classics Reimagined:

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee: The original groundbreaking adventure that started it all. Help Abe, a Mudokon slave, escape his fate and liberate his people from the clutches of the evil Glukkons.

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus: Continue Abe’s heroic journey in this direct sequel, featuring new abilities, puzzles, and a darker storyline.

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty: A stunning remake of Abe’s Oddysee, rebuilt from the ground up with modern graphics and enhanced gameplay.

New Adventures:

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee: Take control of Munch, the last Gabbit, and Abe in a thrilling adventure to save their species from extinction.

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD: Experience a unique blend of platforming and first-person shooter action as Stranger, a bounty hunter with a mysterious past.

Soulstorm Enhanced Edition: The latest chapter in the Oddworld saga, featuring a gripping narrative, explosive action, and challenging puzzles.”