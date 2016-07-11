Here Are Ty Dolla $ign, French Montana, and Lil Yachty on the Ultimate Summer Song, “In My Foreign”

Imagine there were a superpower that just… made everything feel like flying. That caught all the sunbeams of the world and concentrated them in a fountain that you could then drink from. That took the rush of the breeze as you drove, with the windows rolled down, and made it into candy. Whatever the best, most weightless feeling you cherish is, imagine that, at your fingertips, all the time.

Good news! It exists! All you have to do is call up Ty Dolla $ign, French Montana, and Lil Yachty, and you, too, can harness the power of drinking champagne in a thousand dandelion-filled fields! That’s what The Americanos—the LA-based DJ trio of DJ Felli Fel, Lex Larson, and Louie Rubio—did, and, boy will the results make you smile.

Videos by VICE

“This is not just a summer anthem, this is a year round put the convertible top down and ride anthem,” Felli Fel offered, while Larson and Rubio wrote to Noisey, “There’s no better feeling than being in a drop top riding down the Pacific Palisades with your girl, and this is the feeling we were trying to create for the fans that have yet to experience that.”

Ty Dolla $ign, of course, is a maestro of these types of smooth summer songs, the kind where, as he sings, it “feels like Saturday every day.” French Montana is full of good vibes, too, naturally. He’s the one who reminds you that he’ll “pull up, swaggin / hop out the wagon.” But it’s Lil Yachty’s youthful enthusiasm that really nails the feeling: “just me and you parked up at the top looking at the view, so many things that we could do” he croons in a beautiful Auto-Tune.

There is nothing happier than this song. Listen to it now. It’s summer. Be happy!

Follow Kyle Kramer on Twitter.