The Amy Winehouse Band Is Touring in 2026 to Celebrate 20 Years of ‘Back to Black’

Amy Winehouse’s second and final album before her death, Back to Black, is reaching a milestone in October 2026. The album turns 20 years old this fall, and in celebration, Winehouse’s former band is heading out on the road.

The Amy Winehouse Band, led by Winehouse’s long-time musical director and bassist Dale Davis, has previously performed the late singer’s repertoire. From 2024 to 2025, they embarked on an extensive tour, which included a Glastonbury slot and several other U.K. festivals.

Vocalist Bronte Shande has been filling the role that Amy Winehouse left behind and was selected by Davis. Meanwhile, all the original members of the band returned to perform Winehouse’s work in her honor. Alongside Shande and Davis, the band includes guitarist Hawi Gondwe, drummer Nathen Allen, Henry Collins on trumpet, and Ade Omotayo with additional vocals.

“It’s still an honor, pleasure, and privilege to be performing these songs from this timeless classic,” Davis told The York Press.

The tour kicks off on October 22 in York and will travel exclusively in the U.K. before concluding in Dumfries on March 28, 2027. Currently, the band has concerts coming up in Europe, with a few festival dates in London in the summer.

The Amy Winehouse Band On Keeping Her Spirit Alive

Amy Winehouse had a singular talent, bolstered by the incredible musicians around her. The band members knew she was special, and she often shared similar sentiments about them. Specifically, she once called Dale Davis “my favorite person to go anywhere with,” according to NME.

In 2024, Davis spoke to the outlet about how the band keeps Winehouse’s spirit alive and with them as they perform her music. He also recalled the first time she made it clear she had indisputable talent.

“It was my third gig with Amy,” said Davis, recalling the 2003 Notting Hill Carnival in London. “I thought this would be a difficult gig for her—a young white girl in a predominantly Black environment, but within half of her set, the square had completely filled up. I thought she didn’t need a band because her voice was so powerful. She was on fire.”

Davis called her “the first star of this millennium” with a trajectory similar “to Kurt Cobain—a very short career but massively impactful.”

‘We Do it Out of the Love and Respect Amy Gave Us’

Dale Davis added at the time that the first few shows with the band back together felt strange. “When we first started doing The Amy Winehouse Band, I was reluctant because it felt emotional and strange,” he said.

However, he continued, “Within the first few gigs, an audience member said: ‘I was supposed to be here with my recently passed mother, and this is one of the few things she wanted to do.’

“I realized it was about the crowd—not me,” said Davis. “We do it out of the love and respect Amy gave us over the years and try to honor that as closely as we can.”

Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images