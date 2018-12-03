The Anti-HIV Drug PrEP May Be Getting Unfairly Blamed for STDs

While Truvada had a slow start, it’s now surging in popularity around the world—particularly among gay and bisexual men. In cities like San Francisco, public health officials and doctors have begun crediting PrEP with helping to significantly reduce HIV transmission rates. And all of this is in spite of some formidable barriers to access and ongoing backlash to the drug. On Monday’s episode of The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast, we talk to writer Bryn Nelson to learn the truth about PrEP. Bryn’s story was originally published by Wellcome on Mosaic.

You can catch The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast on Acast, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.