The Art of the Irish Goodbye: 4 Songs for Leaving a Party Without Saying a Word to Anyone

There’s no denying the intoxicating lure of an Irish Goodbye. Who wouldn’t want to avoid the song-and-dance of finding the party host, giving them your compliments, hugs, and handshakes, the half-drowned “let’s do this again soon!” as you make your escape. There’s a certain elegance, an air of mystery to slipping silently out of a crowded party with no one the wiser. But if you must let someone know, here are four great songs to act as stand-ins for a long, drawn-out goodbye.

“Leavin’” by Jesse McCartney

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“Leavin’” released in 2008 as the lead single of Jesse McCartney’s third album, Departure. A fitting album title, as it served as a departure from the younger image of his first two albums. “Leavin’”, and McCartney in general, heralded a shift in 2000s-era pop, considering that Justin Bieber’s debut was just around the corner. As for its efficacy as a “leaving a party” song, it does a pretty good job. Although “I’m leavin’ / Never comin’ back again” may give people the wrong idea. Unless you’re at a party full of people you don’t like, then it’s perfect.

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“Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC

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In 2000, *NSYNC released “Bye Bye Bye” on their third album, No Strings Attached. Fighting for boy band dominance with The Backstreet Boys at the time, “Bye Bye Bye” definitely gave Timberlake & Co. an edge. At its core, it’s a song about leaving a relationship. But “Bye Bye Bye” works as a stand-in goodbye as well, especially if you’re ditching a party and your friends don’t want you to leave yet. “You may hate me, but it ain’t no lie / Baby bye, bye, bye” is pretty spot on in that case.

“50 Ways to Say Goodbye” by Train

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Train is mostly dunked on for the endlessly overplayed single “Drops of Jupiter”, but despite their reliably cheesy lyrics, “50 Ways to Say Goodbye” is a great song. Great by Train metrics, anyway. Released in 2012 on the album California 37, “50 Ways to Say Goodbye” is a humorous almost-homage to Paul Simon’s “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover”. For quietly exiting a party, however, it provides a bounty of excuses. Need to explain where you went? Perhaps try “Caught in a mudslide / Eaten by a lion / Got run over by a crappy purple Scion”.

“Farewell to You” by White Lion

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When all else fails, there’s White Lion’s 1991 track “Farewell to You”. This song is particularly poignant, as it closes out what would become the band’s final album. Sonically, it’s pretty standard glam-rock fare. Lyrically, it’s full of timeless sentiment about leaving and saying goodbye. Although the entire song is relevant, just the first verse will do it. “Well it’s time to say goodbye my friend / I’m glad you stayed until the end / I hope that you’ve enjoyed the time we spent / Though I know that I’ll be back again / I don’t know just how soon my friend / Until we meet again just think of me / I’ll think of you”.