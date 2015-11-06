The Artist’s Parents Mean Well in This Week’s Comic from Anna Haifisch By Anna Haifisch November 6, 2015, 2:15pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Look at Anna Haifisch’s art and comics at her website and Twitter. Tagged:Anna Haifisch, artist, Comics!, german cartoonists, good exposure, home, I can't breathe, Parents, Performance Art, struggling, The Artist, Tumblr, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE This Week’s Coolest Drops, From a New Burrow Sofa to Padma’s Umamicart Haul 09.14.23 By Becca Blasdel Life Advice You Didn’t Know You Needed From Yung Gravy and BBNO$ 06.29.23 By Julie Fenwick This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Cowboy Crocs to a New Our Place Collab 06.22.23 By Becca Blasdel Twitter’s T-Shirt Bots Are Undefeated and Verified by Elon Musk 06.12.23 By Matthew Gault