The Australian Team’s Olympic Build-up Goes From Bad to Worse

Just when you think Australia’s build-up to the Rio Olympics couldn’t get any worse.

The Australian team’s Olympic village base has been robbed overnight, while four members of the women’s water polo team have been struck down with a gastro-intestinal illness.

Videos by VICE

The events add to a horror run for the Aussie team who last week withdrew their athletes from the Olympic village due to sub-standard construction and maintenance. The team has moved back in since.

READ: CAN AUSTRALIA’S NEW-LOOK OPALS CONTINUE THEIR OLYMPIC MEDAL RUN?



In the break-in overnight, long-sleeved Zika-protective team shirts and a laptop from the cycling team were stolen from the Australian buildings after the team was evacuated due to a small fire in the basement.

“When I arrived midway through evacuation, I saw three fire marshals walking out with our team shirts,” Australian team Chef de Mission, Kitty Chiller, told media in Rio.

“I should take back fire marshals—I don’t know who they were. They were not team members.”

Bizarrely, a number of fire alarms in the Australian complex had been deactivated, meaning some athletes were not evacuated during the fire.

Shooter Warrant Potent slept through the evacuation.

“I didn’t know it even happened, to be honest,” he told reporters.

Announcement of fire at Olympic village in Rio

Meanwhile, the Australian women’s water polo team—nicknamed the Stingers—arrived in Brazil overnight after completing their pre-Olympics training in Italy.

The four sick team members have been isolated from the rest of the team, and will have no contact with anyone other than doctors for 48 hours.

The Stingers are considered a strong medal chance in Rio, having won bronze in London and Beijing.

Though football games will be played in the next few days, the Rio Olympics officially starts on Saturday morning (AEST).