The Avalanches Have Released ‘Frankie Sinatra’, The First Song And Video From Their Album ‘Wildflower’

Sixteen years is a long wait but the Avalanches have finally released new material from their album Wildflower.

“Frankie Sinatra”, featuring Danny Brown and MF Doom serves as the first preview of Wildflower, the long-awaited follow-up to 2000’s Since I Left You. The 21-song album that features Father John Misty, Danny Brown, DOOM, Toro y Moi, will be released on July 8 through Astralwerks.

Videos by VICE

It’s been a busy 24-hours of Avalanches news: you could say an Avalanches avalanche. Overnight, a snippet of new music surfaced online and earlier today the Avalanches spoke with Zane Lowe on Apple Music Beats 1 in their first interview in 16-years. This afternoon the band premiered ‘Frankie Sinatra’, on triple j radio and have just launched the song’s video.

Directed by Fleur & Manu (Drake, A$AP Rocky, M83), and shot on location in the everglades of the US south, the video features a strong reggae beat and what looks like an even stronger lurid colored drink.

In the interview with Lowe, the band’s Robbie Chater and Tony Di Blasi explained why the album took so long to complete. “I think for us, we just kept making music, which we’d always done and probably always will do. There was so much of it, and so many different projects going on, that at a certain point we realized we had to pull a record together.”

Consider the record pulled together.

Wildflower – Track Listing

1. The Leaves Were Falling

2. Because I’m Me

3. Frankie Sinatra

4. Subways

5. Going Home

6. If I Was A Folkstar

7. Colours

8. Zap!

9. Noisy Eater

10. Wildflower

11. Harmony

12. Live A Lifetime Love

13. Park Music

14. Livin’ Underwater (Is Somethin’ Wild)

15. The Wozard Of Iz

16. Over The Turnstiles

17. Sunshine

18. Light Up

19. Kaleidoscopic Lovers

20. Stepkids

21. Saturday Night Inside Out

Album artwork