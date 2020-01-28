‘The Bachelor’ Producers Are Ready to Hook Up Senior Citizens

Since its premiere in 2002, The Bachelor and the spin-off series that make up its cinematic universe has been on one mission and one mission only: hooking up mostly 23-year-old moderately employed, conventionally attractive (with some extremely hot exceptions), predominantly white singles looking for love and a possible future career in social media influencing. I have previously argued that no one under 30 should be on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. It seems like Bachelor producers may have been listening.

On Monday, Bachelor supervising producer Lindsay Liles posted a casting call on her Instagram page announcing the search for “active and outgoing” singles 65 and older who are “ready for a committed relationship.” Both men and women are encouraged to apply.

Videos by VICE

The sign-up page for the casting includes a long list of questions for potential sexy seniors, including whether or not they have grandkids, if they’ve been married, why they would want to find love on TV, and if they’re genuinely looking for love and why. Listen Mildred, are you here for the right reasons or not?

Former Bachelor contestants have expressed their excitement in the comments section of the post, including notorious hot idiot Daniel Maguire from Jojo Fletcher’s season who wrote “I was thinking that this would be a good show. I should sign my mom up lol” and Caitlin Clemmens, who competed for Colton Underwood’s heart, who said “I should nominate my dad for this.” Holly Durst Julian from season 12 posted the most compelling argument in casting, however, noting that producers should “just have everyone back from season 1 of The Bachelor 😜.” Zing!

While this experiment in elderly matchmaking may lead to an onslaught of hot 75-year-olds invading the timeline as influencers for Activia yogurt, it would actually and earnestly be sweet to watch cuties in their golden years find love. If that includes a couple of GILFS (grandma or grandpa I’d like to, you know…) engaged in a hot tub makeout in front of the cameras, well I suppose that’s just part of the journey. At least there will now actually be a reason to have Fred Willard on the show.