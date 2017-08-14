The Backstreet Boys Sampled a Fart on One Of Their Biggest Hits

We always knew that if any of the Backstreet Boys were to drop a fart during a song it would be Howie.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of their self-titled debut album Billboard talked to Backstreet Boy AJ McLean who revealed that during the recoding of 2000’s Black & Blue producer Max Martin ingeniously turned a fart from Howie Dorough into a bass beat on single “The Call”.

As McLean explains:

“So when we were in the studio with Max making the song “The Call”, Howie was in the booth and we were doing that vocal break down, [sings] “dun dun dun, dun dun dun dun”. Max gave Howie his harmony, and I think he was just putting so much air into the vocal that as he was singing, he went “dun, dun” and he farted — but he farted not only on the beat, but in key. So Max tweaked it and made it sound like one of his patented bass sounds, and it stayed on the record.”

Of course he fact that Howie managed to fart “not only on the beat, but in key” makes him one of the most talented of the Boys.