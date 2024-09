Zack Hample isn’t your typical fan at a ball game. He’s there to snag baseballs, and do it with a studied, meticulous approach. In this VICE Sports exclusive, we hung out with the “Ball Hawk” in the days following his catch of Alex Rodriguez’s 3000th hit. While in some ways it served as the pinnacle of his time in the stands it also brought with it a firestorm of media coverage and public opinion that wasn’t always friendly. Life can be lonely in the bleachers, too.