‘The Barbie Drug’ Tanning Hack Is Going Viral, But Experts Say It Isn’t Worth the Risk

The obsession with being tan has survived every public health campaign, every melanoma statistic, and every dermatologist’s warning ever issued. TikTok’s current contribution to that tradition is melanotan II, an illegal injectable drug nicknamed “the Barbie drug,” going viral as a way to darken your skin without ever stepping outside.

Melanotan II is banned as a cosmetic product in the US, the UK, Australia, and several other countries, where it’s also illegal to market or sell for tanning purposes. That hasn’t stopped it from circulating online as injectable vials and nasal sprays, or from accumulating an enthusiastic TikTok following. Simone Goldinger, a clinician-researcher in dermatology at the University of Queensland, told ScienceAlert the contents of those vials are a significant part of the problem. “What is being sold on social media as a quick, ‘safe’ injectable or nasal-spray tan is an unapproved, prescription-only substance being self-administered with no medical oversight, no quality control, and often no clear idea of what’s actually in the vial.”

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The drug was originally developed in the 1980s at the University of Arizona as a sunless tanning agent, built from synthetic analogs of alpha-melanocyte-stimulating hormone, the peptide our bodies produce to activate pigment cells. Researchers eventually shelved it—partly because the drug turned out to be a potent stimulator of erections. A case report in Sexual Medicine in 2021 documented a 55-year-old man who ended up in the emergency room with a 30-hour erection after injecting the drug. Doctors put him under general anesthesia to resolve it.

A 30-Hour Erection Isn’t Even the real Problem

The erection isn’t even the part dermatologists are most concerned about. Melanotan II tells pigment cells to multiply using the same pathway UV exposure does—meaning it’s doing something biologically similar to sun damage, just without the sun. Existing moles get darker. New ones show up. Deborah S. Sarnoff, MD, President of the Skin Cancer Foundation, says case reports have documented melanoma developing in melanotan II users, alongside rapid mole changes that make detecting skin cancer significantly harder. Atypical moles—the kind considered melanoma precursors—have appeared in users, including a teenager with a genetic predisposition to melanoma

All of that also makes routine skin checks much harder to interpret. A dermatologist trying to assess a patient using melanotan II is looking at moles that have been artificially darkened and multiplied—the exact conditions that complicate early melanoma detection.

The irony that keeps dermatologists up at night is this: many people using melanotan II believe it’s protecting them from skin cancer. The logic being that a tan means less sunburn, and less sunburn means less risk. “It does not protect skin from UV damage,” Goldinger told ScienceAlert. “Sunscreen is still essential.” An illegal, unregulated injectable is not a substitute for that—no matter how good the TikTok testimonials look.