The Barbz Can Now Pay to See Their Favorite Artist Nicki Minaj Post on Social Media

The Barbz are infamous for their undying love, affection, and protection over their favorite artist, Nicki Minaj. There is a serious devotion towards her, where any slander in the slightest is met with massive vitriol and contempt. But in their eyes, she can do no wrong. But now, there’s a way to prove your loyalty to the Trinidadian rapper: would you pay to see her posts?

On her X account, Nicki officially announced that you could subscribe to her account and get a ton of perks. For $10 a month, fans could see her exclusive posts and any messy thoughts she has on her mind. “It’s for ppl who wanna have fun, think deeper, grow, learn, laugh, cry, cuss ppl out, look cute sometimes, be yourself at all times… elevate, levitate, meditate. Exclusive Spaces & Content. Welcome Aboard,” Nicki Minaj tweeted.

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The replies are loaded with some pretty mixed reactions. On the one hand, someone figured that someone with so much money wouldn’t need to launch a pay-to-play service in the first place. “What happened to billionaire Barbie? Why are we begging for subscriptions on Twitter?” they questioned.

On the other hand, some of the infamous barbs were giddy to have some sense of exclusivity with their favorite artist.

The Pink Friday rapper is notorious for her rants on X. For instance, back in October 2025, she went on an extensive rant, claiming Gucci Mane’s wife Keyshia Ka’Oir was controlling him behind the scenes.

“I’m no psychology major and I don’t know much about much—but boy, do narcissists sure have a way of pushing themselves to the front by any means necessary. They will step on you. They will kick you,” Nicki Minaj wrote at the time. “You dishonored your husband. You do not honor Gucci Mane… People who have eyes to see, and really see, know what you did to him and why you did it that day.”

Additionally, Nicki’s subscription service comes on the heels of an ugly lawsuit. In a July 2026 report from TMZ, 24/7 Productions sued Nicki Minaj and her company, Pink Friday Productions, for not paying back an advance to help produce her album launch for Pink Friday 2.

Now, Nicki has been asking a judge to remove her personally from a $275k lawsuit. She argued that she doesn’t represent the debt owed to 24/7 Productions. Because she didn’t personally hire them, Minaj shouldn’t be held responsible. It’s only a matter of time before we see whether the judge agrees and drops her from the suit.

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