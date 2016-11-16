The Bats Remain Masters Of New Zealand Pop

​Four decades into their career, The Bats continue to produce sparkling and chiming pop that sounds as fresh now as it does when David Lange was New Zealand’s Prime Minister.

Five-years after the release of their last album, the New Zealand band return with The Deep Set , album number nine, to be released on Flying Nun on Jan 27.

Videos by VICE

“Antlers”, the first track taken from the album, features strings, back up harmonies and the rich bittersweet vocals of main songwriter Robert Scott.

Whereas their last album Free From All the Monsters was recorded in a former asylum outside of Dunedin, this time around, they followed in the footsteps of Marlon Williams and Nadia Reid by setting up in The Sitting Room, the studio-sleep out-garage next to Ben Edward’s house in Lyttelton.

As the album title suggests, the music is richer, expansive and deeper but maintains all the amazing pop you’d expect on a record by The Bats.

The band have also announced that they will perform The Deep Set in full as a world premiere for Sydney Festival​ in January.

Check the album track listing and listen to “Antlers” below.

The Deep Set:

1. Rooftops

2. Looking For Sunshine

3. Rock and Pillars

4. Walking Man

5. No Trace

6. Diamonds

7. Antlers

8. Busy

9. Steeley Gaze

10. Durkestan

11. Shut Your Eyes

12. Not So Good

The Bats tour dates:

Jan 28 – Melbourne at Northcote Social Club​

Jan 29 – Sydney at Magic Mirrors Spiegeltent (Sydney Festival)​