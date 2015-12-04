The Batshit Crazy Details of Green Bay’s Rodgers-to-Rodgers Hail Mary

It would be an understatement to say the ending to the Lions-Packers game last night was epic. Nope—it was absolutely legendary.

First, you have the connection: Rodgers-to-Rodgers—QB Aaron to tight end Richard, who both attended Cal, although not at the same time. Second, the Packers were down 20-0 at one point in this game. Then you have the fact that the play was a 61-yard Hail Mary, walk-off touchdown, giving the Packers a 27-23 win against the Lions, which started with literally zero seconds on the clock—after a controversial face mask call during Green Bay’s attempt at one of those trendy 1,000-lateral last-ditch plays. It was just the right kind of recipe of batshit ingredients to cook up a miracle. And that miracle was served.

Videos by VICE

It was the kind of play that has been mentioned in the same breath as The Play—especially given the fact that Richard Rodgers II not only went to Cal, but is the son of Richard Rodgers (I), who was actually involved in The Play—having touched the ball twice in the tangled mix of laterals that defeated Stanford in 1982. The whole situation was maddeningly exciting.

Even the NFL was searching for a way to explain it, graphically.

61 yards. One Throw.This is how one of the craziest finishes in NFL history went down. #GBvsDET https://t.co/01AamoDd8J

— NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2015

Oh, and then there’s the B-side. You know, that other team? The one who is now 4-8, and who appeared to lock down the game at the beginning, and seemingly pinned Green Bay’s defense back for good, and then had the Packers on their own 21-yard line with five seconds left on the clock. Remember them? Devin Taylor came out today denying that he touched Aaron Rodgers’ face mask.

Calvin Johnson summed it all up:

Also, this:

Time to take the elevator to the level of your feelings. Low.