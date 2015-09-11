The Battle for Syria’s South (Full Length)

Daraa is where Syria’s revolution began four years ago. Now it’s the scene of a forgotten war, in which largely secular Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebels — marginalized elsewhere in Syria — continue to lead the struggle against Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

The FSA are fighting a bitterly hard battle under a virtual media blackout to change the course of Syria’s civil war. If they can take Daraa, they will stand at the beginning of the road to Damascus, the seat of Assad’s government.

Videos by VICE

VICE News follows the Fallujah Horan brigade of the FSA and their charismatic commander Abu Hadi Aboud as they fight to push the regime out of Daraa’s eastern suburbs.

Watch “Jihadists vs. the Assad Regime: Syria’s Rebel Advance”

Read “This Video Shows Syrian Rebels Using a Massive Sandstorm To Capture an Air Base”