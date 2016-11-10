The Beatles Are Back: Paul McCartney Just Did the “Black Beatles” Mannequin Challenge

In spite of all the danger, Paul McCartney and Rae Sremmurd are still equally committed to bringing joy into our lives. Continuing his foray into the modern rap world that began with giving Kanye the rock and roll ballads he deserves, Macca has posted a video of himself doing a #mannequinchallenge, a.k.a. those viral still-life “dance videos” that serve as probably the greatest epilogue for and deconstruction of Vine.

Seeing as the ​de facto​ song choice​ for these videos is Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles,” the best rock single this year,​ these 17 seconds are an olive branch extended between the baby boomers and millennials. This could also be considered a Beatles reunion, if we’re being frank. Wouldn’t Swae Lee and Slim Jimmy be the best John Lennon and George Harrison replacements? Isn’t Mike Will Made-It pretty much George Martin, part two? In any case, you know you need this, so watch Paul McCartney immortalize himself in meme history below.

​Phil is ​happy with this. He’s on Twitter.​

