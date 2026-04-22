The Best (and Worst) Matches for Each Zodiac Sign

Not every love story is written in the stars. Some are written specifically to warn you off. Compatibility in astrology goes way deeper than “you’re both earth signs, congrats.” Every sign carries its own energy, its own chaos, and its own very specific set of dealbreakers. Some combinations ignite. Others combust.

Here’s the full breakdown—who belongs with whom, who should probably just stay friends, and who should never, under any circumstances, share an Uber.

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1. Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Fast-moving, passionate, and allergic to anything that wastes their time. Aries leads with fire and expects at least a little fire back. In relationships, this sign wants a partner—not a project.

Best matches:

Leo : Two big personalities who actually match each other’s energy

: Two big personalities who actually match each other’s energy Sagittarius : Adventurous, independent, and just as ready to go

: Adventurous, independent, and just as ready to go Gemini: Keeps Aries on their toes without trying to slow them down

Worst matches:

Cancer : Emotional needs clash with Aries’ bluntness

: Emotional needs clash with Aries’ bluntness Capricorn : Too rigid for a sign that lives for spontaneity

: Too rigid for a sign that lives for spontaneity Pisces: The pace difference alone will exhaust both of them

2. Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

If you want someone who will build something real with you, call a Taurus. This sign approaches relationships the way they approach everything else: intentionally, slowly, and with an eye toward keeping things long-term. Loyalty is non-negotiable.

Best matches:

Virgo : Shares the practicality and the need for reliability

: Shares the practicality and the need for reliability Capricorn : Ambitious and grounded in exactly the right ways

: Ambitious and grounded in exactly the right ways Cancer: Warm, home-loving, and in it for the long haul

Worst matches:

Aquarius : Too detached and unpredictable for Taurus’ comfort

: Too detached and unpredictable for Taurus’ comfort Leo : Competing egos with very different definitions of commitment

: Competing egos with very different definitions of commitment Sagittarius: Commitment-averse energy Taurus will never trust

3. Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Mental stimulation is the love language here. This sign will fall for someone mid-sentence and lose interest by the end of it—unless you can hold the conversation. Boredom is the actual dealbreaker.

Best matches:

Libra : Witty, social, and always down for a debate

: Witty, social, and always down for a debate Aquarius : Intellectually matched and never boring

: Intellectually matched and never boring Aries: Fast-moving and fun, no overthinking required

Worst matches:

Scorpio : Way too intense for a sign that needs air to breathe

: Way too intense for a sign that needs air to breathe Taurus : The pace difference will drive Gemini up a wall

: The pace difference will drive Gemini up a wall Virgo: The criticism will get old fast

4. Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Nobody loves harder. This sign creates a home out of every relationship, and if you can’t appreciate that, you’re already a problem. Emotional availability is the price of entry.

Best matches:

Scorpio : Intense, loyal, and emotionally all-in

: Intense, loyal, and emotionally all-in Taurus : Steady and dependable in all the ways Cancer needs

: Steady and dependable in all the ways Cancer needs Pisces: Romantic, intuitive, and equally attached

Worst matches:

Aries : Moves too fast and cares too little about feelings

: Moves too fast and cares too little about feelings Aquarius : Detached in ways Cancer finds genuinely baffling

: Detached in ways Cancer finds genuinely baffling Sagittarius: Too restless for a sign that wants to stay

5. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Adoration is not optional. This sign gives generously and loves loudly, but they need a partner who can hold space for their energy—not compete with it or shrink from it. Equal footing or nothing.

Best matches:

Aries : Equal energy, mutual respect, zero dull moments

: Equal energy, mutual respect, zero dull moments Sagittarius : Adventurous and enthusiastic enough to keep Leo lit

: Adventurous and enthusiastic enough to keep Leo lit Gemini: Charming, attentive, and a natural audience

Worst matches:

Scorpio : Both too dominant, and neither one will back down

: Both too dominant, and neither one will back down Taurus : Stubborn in ways that frustrate Leo’s need for momentum

: Stubborn in ways that frustrate Leo’s need for momentum Virgo : The criticism will land like a bucket of cold water

: The criticism will land like a bucket of cold water ‘

6. Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Acts of service are how this sign says “I love you.” Virgo analyzes everything, including you, and expresses devotion through reliability and precision. It’s not cold, it’s a love language. Learn to read it.

Best matches:

Taurus : Practical, loyal, and doesn’t take the criticism personally

: Practical, loyal, and doesn’t take the criticism personally Capricorn : Equally driven and built for the long game

: Equally driven and built for the long game Cancer: Nurturing in a way that balances Virgo’s analytical edge

Worst matches:

Gemini : Too scattered for Virgo’s need for order

: Too scattered for Virgo’s need for order Sagittarius : Careless in ways Virgo cannot let go

: Careless in ways Virgo cannot let go Pisces: The chaos will keep Virgo up at night

7. Libra (September 23 – October 22)

A natural partner through and through—diplomatic, romantic, and genuinely invested in making things work. The catch is that Libra avoids conflict to a fault, and the right match needs to be okay with that while still holding their own ground.

Best matches:

Gemini : Communicative, social, and always interesting

: Communicative, social, and always interesting Leo : Romantic and attentive in the ways Libra actually wants

: Romantic and attentive in the ways Libra actually wants Aquarius: Intellectually stimulating without being overbearing

Worst matches:

Cancer : Too emotionally demanding for Libra’s equilibrium

: Too emotionally demanding for Libra’s equilibrium Capricorn : Too blunt and transactional for Libra’s romantic expectations

: Too blunt and transactional for Libra’s romantic expectations Aries: The impulsiveness will constantly throw Libra off balance

8. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Surface-level is not an option. If you’re not ready to go deep, Scorpio will figure that out fast and lose interest just as quickly. This sign loves with an intensity that can feel like a lot—because it is a lot. The right person thinks that’s the point.

Best matches:

Cancer : Matches the emotional depth and the devotion

: Matches the emotional depth and the devotion Pisces : Intuitive, romantic, and never intimidated by intensity

: Intuitive, romantic, and never intimidated by intensity Virgo: Loyal and private in exactly the ways Scorpio values

Worst matches:

Leo : Two dominant signs who both need to be the one in charge

: Two dominant signs who both need to be the one in charge Aquarius : Too emotionally detached to ever satisfy Scorpio

: Too emotionally detached to ever satisfy Scorpio Gemini: Too breezy for a sign that takes everything seriously

9. Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Freedom is non-negotiable here. Always, full stop. This sign is a born explorer and a natural optimist, and the right partner either joins the adventure or gets comfortable being alone a lot.

Best matches:

Aries : Equally impulsive and always game

: Equally impulsive and always game Leo : Fun, bold, and doesn’t try to cage anyone

: Fun, bold, and doesn’t try to cage anyone Aquarius: Independent and interesting enough to hold Sagittarius’ attention

Worst matches:

Cancer : Needs roots in ways Sagittarius can’t provide

: Needs roots in ways Sagittarius can’t provide Taurus : Wants stability Sagittarius has no interest in building

: Wants stability Sagittarius has no interest in building Virgo: The constant critique will send Sagittarius running

10. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Strategy, discipline, and a long-term plan. That’s what you’re signing up for with a Capricorn, and honestly, there are worse things. Romance isn’t off the table; it just comes after the foundation is in place. Respect the work ethic or step aside.

Best matches:

Taurus : Grounded, dependable, and on the same timeline

: Grounded, dependable, and on the same timeline Virgo : A shared language of ambition and practicality

: A shared language of ambition and practicality Scorpio: Driven and loyal in ways Capricorn can actually count on

Worst matches:

Aries : Too impulsive for Capricorn’s structured approach

: Too impulsive for Capricorn’s structured approach Libra : The indecisiveness will drive a Capricorn insane

: The indecisiveness will drive a Capricorn insane Sagittarius: Fundamentally incompatible timelines

11. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Independence, intellect, and a partner who has their own thing going on—that’s the whole wish list. Aquarius is not emotionally unavailable; they’re emotionally unconventional. There’s a difference, and the right person already knows it.

Best matches:

Gemini : Curious, communicative, and never clingy

: Curious, communicative, and never clingy Libra : Socially conscious and intellectually matched

: Socially conscious and intellectually matched Sagittarius: Independent enough to never make Aquarius feel trapped

Worst matches:

Scorpio : Too possessive for a sign that needs room

: Too possessive for a sign that needs room Taurus : Too fixed in their ways for Aquarius’ evolution

: Too fixed in their ways for Aquarius’ evolution Cancer: Emotional needs that Aquarius won’t always know how to meet

12. Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

All in, every time. This sign is romantic, deeply empathetic, and occasionally a complete emotional mess. The right partner finds that endearing instead of exhausting, and never once makes Pisces feel like too much.

Best matches:

Scorpio : Deep, loyal, and never puts Pisces’ feelings on mute

: Deep, loyal, and never puts Pisces’ feelings on mute Cancer : Nurturing and just as all-in

: Nurturing and just as all-in Taurus: Steady enough to ground Pisces without clipping their wings

Worst matches: