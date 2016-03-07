The Best and Worst Things About Electronic Music Today, According to Gorgon City, Todd Edwards, and More

Sometimes you have to take a step back from the pulsing lights and pounding subs of the club and evaluate what this is really all about. In an era where we’re constantly reassessing the relevance and fruitfulness of dance music’s foundational sounds and scenes, we thought it’d be good to get a few of the producers at the genre’s heart talking about the state of electronic music’s present and future.

So for our latest THUMP short, recorded at the BPM Festival in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, we sat down with a wide-ranging cast of selectors and composers—including Gorgon City, Todd Edwards, Superfreq, tINi, and more—to ask the question on everybody’s minds: What are the best and worst things about the electronic music scene today? Some praised the global nature of the genre and the recent resurgence of vinyl-only sets; others expressed concern for the continued popularity of mainstream EDM, the sonic homogeneity that comes from having so many people working in the same field, and of course, “bad fashion.”

Check out all the reasons to be optimistic (and worried) about the state of dance music in THUMP’s “Best and Worst” short up above.