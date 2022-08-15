The Best Bread Makers for Impressing Guests With Fresh-Baked Loaves

OK, so you either clicked on this article because you have absolutely no idea what a bread machine is (and are thinking of a Cuisinart stand mixer), or you’re a Millennial with a very vivid memory of standing on a stool in the kitchen, blooming yeast and mixing ingredients with your grandpa, mom, or cool older sister—whoever in your family was one of the 25 million Americans to really lean into the bread machine trend back in the 90s.

While the pandemic spurred many a bored-in-the-house baking activity—banana bread, sourdough starters, and pancake cereal—we no longer have as much amorphous time to fill now that the push is on to “return to normal,” whatever that means. However, even two-plus years after the prime sourdough-starter era, we still have a taste for that fluffy, chewy, homemade bready goodness. So I present to you a prediction: clearly, the next logical hot-appliance will be the resurgence of the bread machine.

I’m putting money on bread makers taking over as the hot new DIY appliance, and investing now before the market explodes, supply-chain issues worsen, and you—those who hesitate—find yourselves scrambling and scrolling eBay on December 22nd to get your significant other one in time for the holidays, like the Great Furby Panic of ‘98. Take the ever-quickening 20-year trend cycle, add in about 25 years worth of technological-advancements, and boom—the timing is ripe for an explosive kitchen trend, and bread machines just make sense for a comeback. The vilification of carbs is behind us, our countertops are ripe for their next great addition post-Instant Pot craze, and, as children of the 90s (like myself) recall, using bread machines is super easy and genuinely fun. Hell, TikTok is already getting in on it, with millions of views on videos of enthusiastic home bread makers.

In case no one in your life is a lowkey hoarder and can give you a vintage model of a tried-and-true 90s bread maker, we present this rundown of the top three, best-of-the-best bread machines currently on the market.

The true workhorse

Not only is this stainless steel stallion from Hamilton Beach a sleeker version of its predecessors, it also has a lot more features, including 14 pre-programmed cycles for dough, bread, cake, and even an automatic fruit and nut dispenser. This baby helps you create pillowy loaves filled with evenly dispersed olives, raisins, chocolate chips, flakes of Fishwife’s Campfire Cod—whatever your crazy heart desires!

The steal

If you’re into the idea of making fresh bread on the counter without turning on the oven and heating up the entire kitchen, but not ready to commit a ton of money to a new hobby, then this Amazon Basics bread maker will mix, knead, rise, and bake your bread for you, for less that $65. In the meantime you can sit on the couch, grab that bong, and do a little “baking” of your own. It won’t make a selection of intricate baked goods, but you also won’t have to worry about burning the shit out of your bread because you left it to scorch in a standard oven; while it is on the simpler side, this model self-regulates and knows when your loaf is done and ready to cool off. One satisfied reviewer summed it up saying: “TLDR; this bread machine makes bread. bread good.” Her only caveat was that, “it’s just a skosh louder than other machines.” Not bad for under a hundo.

The splurge

If you’re the kind of person for whom baking is a lifestyle , and you want to impress your friends not only with your skills but also with your fancy new gadget, then you absolutely cannot go wrong with the Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker. The Japanese brand makes innovative home appliances, and when it comes to bread makers, this thing slaps. Not only does it have two non-stick kneading-blades for faster and more efficient kneading (most other models only have one), it also heats your loaf from the top and bottom, getting a much more even bake. Also, it’s the only model that gives you a regular-sized loaf, none of that big n’ tall bread that never fits in the toaster. As if that wasn’t enough, the Zojirushi also has an expanded range of healthy settings for making multigrain, whole wheat, gluten-free, salt-free, sugar-free, and vegan breads.

Get in on the bread machine hustle now, and enjoy a heavenly fall and winter full of warm, fresh-from-the-machine bread to dip into all your soups… no kneading required.

