The Best Chicken Wings Might Actually Be from Austin

When it comes to chicken wings, if they aren’t of the bright orange, dripping-in-hot-sauce, Buffalo variety then they better bring something special to the table. Thankfully, these bad boys sub out the five-alarm fire in your mouth for a sticky-sweet Austin glaze that ought to push Upstate New York right back into the furthest corners of your mind.

But what good is sugar—or in this case honey, benne seed, and sherry vinegar—without a little spice? These wings first enjoy an overnight dip in a buttermilk bath and a tumble in a bed of blackening spices before tapping that glaze. They must have majored in sociology at a top party school, because they’re not intimidated by a little three-way flavor action.

Marinate, blacken and glaze: the chicken wing trifecta, courtesy of Austin restaurant Olamaie. Right here, calling your name. Preheat your oven. It’s about to see some action.